ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McDermott after holding Matt Araiza out of Bills preseason game: 'We have work to do'

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The Buffalo Bills made the only decision they could have Friday night: They did not play punter Matt Araiza in their preseason finale at Carolina against the Panthers, which they lost 21-0.

Araiza was accused in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Southern California of participating in the gang rape of a then-17-year-old female. He has not been charged, but the Bills could not, in good conscience, dress Araiza given the circumstances.

A clearly upset and drained coach Sean McDermott spent nine minutes answering questions about the situation , and while he didn’t elaborate on much of anything, and kept going back to standard pat answers, there was enough in there to indicate that he fully recognizes the gravity of what is taking place.

“Understand there was a game just played, but I want to talk about something that’s more important which is what we have going on with one of the members of our team right now, Matt Araiza,” McDermott said. “It is a situation that is extremely serious, just hard to go through and it’s not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever. I understand the sensitivity of the situation. And it’s clear we have work to do to continue to figure this thing out here and we’re going to do that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJ2Av_0hXKpKQc00
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a press conference Friday night. Rusty Jones, AP

McDermott was peppered with questions, but he held firm – as he often does – from revealing the inner workings of One Bills Drive.

He was asked several times about when he first learned of the allegations surrounding Araiza, what the team knew, whether the hollow statement the Bills put out is adequate at this point, and whether Araiza will be a member of the team moving forward.

His singular answer was along the lines of, “Respect your question, but I’m not going to get into the details.”

Opinion: Don't buy Bills' claim of a 'thorough examination' of rape allegation against Matt Araiza

Attorney:: Bills never spoke to woman who accused Matt Araiza of rape

When he was asked about how female Bills fans in particular may be feeling, he said, “Again, it’s not a situation we take lightly. I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt. And it’s emotional. It’s not easy to hear about some of the things that I’ve heard about over the last several hours, say. Haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you.”

Several times he said, “We have work to do” in reference to trying to find out what exactly happened, and how the team apparently was not aware of anything until only recently.

“It’s just a matter of trying to find the truth at the end of the day, right?” he said. “That’s the goal is find the truth and do the right thing. And that’s what I keep coming back to in my mind and my heart is find out the truth to the best of my ability and do the right thing.”

Doing the right thing might be to just cut Araiza and move on, and when he was asked about that, and about Araiza’s character, he said, “I’m not going to get into who Matt is and his character and all that type of stuff. I don’t think that’s right, right now. I can tell you this, my heart and thoughts and prayers go out to the people involved. And that includes Matt, it includes both sides here, and the victim and everyone involved. Our prayers go out to them.”

During the game, Araiza released a statement through his agent that read: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

Obviously, these next few days are going to be quite interesting.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Sean McDermott after holding Matt Araiza out of Bills preseason game: 'We have work to do'

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills 2022 roster cuts tracker

Here is Bills Wire’s full roster cuts tracker for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their final cutdowns to 53 players ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. Released: Per Syracuse.com on Aug. 30 at 10:14 a.m. RB Raheem Blackshear. Released: According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Aug. 30 at...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Gang Rape#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
Larry Brown Sports

Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza. Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Bruce Arians gets honest about wild Antonio Brown incident

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gave the NFL world one of the wildest and most viral moments in recent memory last season when he shockingly took off his jersey and waved to the fans while leaving the field during a game against the New York Jets. The ordeal forced head coach Bruce Arians into an awkward position – one he still remembers today.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

588K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy