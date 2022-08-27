Read full article on original website
St. Augustine, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Keystone Heights High School football team will have a game with Tocoi Creek High School on August 31, 2022, 15:55:00. Keystone Heights High SchoolTocoi Creek High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
‘It’s right here in my backyard’: Doors open to bestbet’s new St. Augustine cardroom, sports bar
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One of Florida’s top poker destinations opened doors in St. Augustine Monday morning: bestbet’s third location is now a reality. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine
St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
First Coast News
Dance party! St. Johns Youth Resource Deputy helps make morning drop off fun
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sometimes it's the little moments that make all the difference. St. Johns County Youth Resource Deputy Carneiro and Hickory Creek’s Safety Patrol were captured on video greeting others as they arrived to school this week. But they didn't just give them a quick wave, they...
St. Johns County Fire and Rescue is honoring the Life of Firefighter Matthew “Matt” W. Martin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A memorial service will begin at 10 am at Anastasia Baptist Church to honor the life of a beloved St. Johns County hero, Firefighter Matthew “Matt” W. Martin. Firefighter Martin worked at station 3 and station 6, according to Jeremy Robshaw, Fire Rescue Chief...
News4Jax.com
Tropical drought ends this week as Danielle and possibly Earl form by Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX Insiders know, from the Weather Authority’s newsletters since July, that it would not be until late August before we would see our next named storm. This drought that went from July 3 until Sept. 1 is extremely rare — especially given this was initially...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening first Jacksonville restaurant in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, with roots in Texas and Florida, intends to open its first Jacksonville area restaurant in Claire Lane Center in Mandarin. Area developer Dan Rainville, a joint venture partner, said Aug. 26 he hopes to open in February or March and hire 55-65 employees. Construction could start in November.
Conservative group says ‘inflation crisis must end,’ lowers gas to $2.38/gallon for Fleming Island
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The price at the pump took a big dip at one gas station in Fleming Island Tuesday morning: $2.38 a gallon. STORY: Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one. Americans for Prosperity Florida hosted the one-hour...
villages-news.com
Villager jailed on felony charge after battle with another golfer over golf balls
A Villager was jailed on a felony charge after a battle with another golfer over golf balls. John Francis Stinnett, 61, of the Village of St. Johns, was arrested a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 on Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Stinnett...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
Florida Man Claims $3,500,000 On LOTTO Ticket Purchased At Publix
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on May 11, 2022, at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18.
News4Jax.com
Man charged with DUI manslaughter in 2021 crash that killed UNF student
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter as a result of a crash in July 2021 on Philips Highway that killed a 22-year-old woman, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The report shows Michael Motley, of St. Augustine,...
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Vilano Beach vintage motel picked as backdrop for upcoming Netflix series
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The fate of a vintage motel has been in limbo the last few years after its owners had trouble getting customers in the door. Action News Jax was in St. Augustine at Magic Beach Motel and it might be getting renewed interest all because of Netflix productions.
floridapolitics.com
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled
As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
News4Jax.com
Florida’s 1st ‘tool time’ sales tax holiday ready to crank up
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s first “tool time” sales tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
News4Jax.com
As overdoses soar, fentanyl test strips remain illegal in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Advocates say it’s a tool that can save lives from fentanyl overdoses, but they’re outlawed in Florida. They’re Fentanyl drug test strips, which could detect the drug. Because they’re considered drug paraphernalia, the test strips are illegal in the state. They aren’t approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
