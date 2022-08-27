ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine

St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Beachside
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida’s 1st ‘tool time’ sales tax holiday ready to crank up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s first “tool time” sales tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

As overdoses soar, fentanyl test strips remain illegal in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Advocates say it’s a tool that can save lives from fentanyl overdoses, but they’re outlawed in Florida. They’re Fentanyl drug test strips, which could detect the drug. Because they’re considered drug paraphernalia, the test strips are illegal in the state. They aren’t approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy