ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Wizards, Bucks advance to NBA 2K League’s 5v5 final

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSWS5_0hXKp9ns00

Wizards District Gaming kept alive their hopes for an NBA 2K League three-peat, rallying to beat Knicks Gaming 2-1 on Friday in the Eastern Conference final at the 5v5 Championships in Indianapolis.

Standing in the Wizards’ way will be Bucks Gaming, who edged T-Wolves Gaming 2-1 in the Western Conference final.

The Knicks jumped on top with a 68-56 win before the Wizards rebounded for 57-50 and 68-55 victories.

In the decisive third game, Justin “Just Awkward” Howell scored 23 points and Justin “Kapp” Kaplan had 19 for the Wizards. Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson logged 19 points for the Knicks while teammate Ethan “Radiant” White put up 18 points and six assists.

The Bucks opened with a 68-63 win before the T-Wolves leveled the series with a 66-64 decision. The Bucks took the decisive third game 77-67.

Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd came through for the Bucks in the final game, logging 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Teammate Mason “Johhny” Bracken contributed 22 points. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White’s 23 points weren’t enough for the T-Wolves.

The tournament champion will pocket half of the $1 million prize pool. The runner-up will get $200,000, while the losing semifinalists will receive $80,000. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on Sunday.

NBA 2K League 5v5 Championships prize pool
1. $500,000
2. $200,000
3-4. $80,000 — Knicks Gaming, T-Wolves Gaming
5-8. $25,000 — Gen.G Tigers, 76ers GC, Lakers Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad
9-12. $10,000 — Heat Check Gaming, Magic Gaming, Mavs Gaming, Jazz Gaming

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k League#Wizards#Nba Championships#Bucks Gaming#Knicks Gaming#Gc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy