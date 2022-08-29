2022 U.S. Open Live Stream: How to Watch Tennis Tournament Online

The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year has arrived, as the best players in the globe take to the hard courts in the 2022 U.S. Open.

Usual hype aside, this year’s U.S. Open generated a few big headlines before it even started. Notably, Serena Williams has announced that it will be her last tournament , Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into the U.S. due to his lack of any Covid vaccination and won’t compete, and Rafael Nadal could tie Willimas’ record for the most major titles in the Open Era (23).

For cable-cutters looking to catch the tournament live, there are a few ways to watch the U.S. Open online without cable this year — and even a couple of hacks that let you live stream parts of the tournament for free online. Read on for all your options, plus key details about this year’s U.S. Open.

When is the 2022 U.S. Open? Date, Location, Tickets

The 2022 U.S. Open kicked off on Monday, August 29, and will run through Sunday, September 11.

As always, the 2022 U.S. Open is happening at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. If you’re in the area, be sure to pick up tickets to see the tournament in person through VividSeats.com .

How to Watch the U.S. Open on TV

If you have a cable or satellite package, you’ll need the ESPN networks to watch the U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3), which currently have exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the U.S. Open.

How to Watch the U.S. Open Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. Thanks to live TV and OTT streaming services, it’s relatively easy to watch the 2022 U.S. live online without cable. Here are your options:

1. Stream the U.S. Open Online on 9Now with ExpressVPN

Australia’s 9Now , a free streaming service, will be live streaming the U.S. Open at no cost to Australian viewers. Luckily for anyone outside Australia, you can still take advantage of this free live stream with a virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN . The VPN will essentially “trick” your computer into thinking it’s in Australia (or any other region of your choosing), and will let you watch the U.S. Open for free online through 9Now .

ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month , and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you choose not to continue with the service.

2. Stream the U.S. Open Online on ESPN+

Perhaps the easiest way to live stream the U.S. Open online is with ESPN+ , which is showing all the important matches. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month , or $99.99 per year , and includes a ton of other live sports like soccer, baseball, and UFC.

3. Stream the U.S. Open Online on Sling

Another way to watch the U.S. Open online is with a live TV streaming service like Sling . The streamer’s basic “Orange” package gets you 31 channels, including ESPN for the U.S. Open. Sling Orange costs $35 a month , but right now you can get half off your first month, bringing the first bill down to just $17.50.

4. Stream the U.S. Open Online on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service that comes with ESPN for the U.S. Open. DirecTV Stream is more expensive than sling at $69.99 per month (although it’s currently $49.99 for two months for new subscribers), but you get more channels and unlimited cloud DVR. Plus, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial before you pay.

How to Stream U.S. Open Free Online

If you’re looking to watch the U.S. Open for free, you’re in luck: we’ve found a couple of hacks that let you live stream the tournament without paying.

One way to live stream the U.S. Open for free is by taking advantage of free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. As mentioned, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial , and fuboTV (another great live TV streaming service with ESPN) offers a seven-day free trial . Combined, this gets you twelve days of tennis for free, although you won’t be able to watch the whole tournament for free with this option.

Another way to watch the U.S. Open for free is with a VPN like ExpressVPN . The VPN costs $12.95, but you can get your money back within 30 days using ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. While you have the VPN, you can stream the whole tournament on Australia’s 9Now website .

