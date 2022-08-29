ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

2022 U.S. Open Live Stream: How to Watch Tennis Tournament Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year has arrived, as the best players in the globe take to the hard courts in the 2022 U.S. Open.

Usual hype aside, this year’s U.S. Open generated a few big headlines before it even started. Notably, Serena Williams has announced that it will be her last tournament , Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into the U.S. due to his lack of any Covid vaccination and won’t compete, and Rafael Nadal could tie Willimas’ record for the most major titles in the Open Era (23).

For cable-cutters looking to catch the tournament live, there are a few ways to watch the U.S. Open online without cable this year — and even a couple of hacks that let you live stream parts of the tournament for free online. Read on for all your options, plus key details about this year’s U.S. Open.

When is the 2022 U.S. Open? Date, Location, Tickets

The 2022 U.S. Open kicked off on Monday, August 29, and will run through Sunday, September 11.

As always, the 2022 U.S. Open is happening at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. If you’re in the area, be sure to pick up tickets to see the tournament in person through VividSeats.com .

Buy U.S. Open Tickets Vivid Seats

How to Watch the U.S. Open on TV

If you have a cable or satellite package, you’ll need the ESPN networks to watch the U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3), which currently have exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the U.S. Open.

How to Watch the U.S. Open Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. Thanks to live TV and OTT streaming services, it’s relatively easy to watch the 2022 U.S. live online without cable. Here are your options:

1. Stream the U.S. Open Online on 9Now with ExpressVPN

Australia’s 9Now , a free streaming service, will be live streaming the U.S. Open at no cost to Australian viewers. Luckily for anyone outside Australia, you can still take advantage of this free live stream with a virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN . The VPN will essentially “trick” your computer into thinking it’s in Australia (or any other region of your choosing), and will let you watch the U.S. Open for free online through 9Now .

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month , and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you choose not to continue with the service.

2. Stream the U.S. Open Online on ESPN+

Perhaps the easiest way to live stream the U.S. Open online is with ESPN+ , which is showing all the important matches. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month , or $99.99 per year , and includes a ton of other live sports like soccer, baseball, and UFC.

Buy ESPN+ Subscription $9.99

3. Stream the U.S. Open Online on Sling

Another way to watch the U.S. Open online is with a live TV streaming service like Sling . The streamer’s basic “Orange” package gets you 31 channels, including ESPN for the U.S. Open. Sling Orange costs $35 a month , but right now you can get half off your first month, bringing the first bill down to just $17.50.

Buy Sling Subscription $17.50

4. Stream the U.S. Open Online on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service that comes with ESPN for the U.S. Open. DirecTV Stream is more expensive than sling at $69.99 per month (although it’s currently $49.99 for two months for new subscribers), but you get more channels and unlimited cloud DVR. Plus, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial before you pay.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

How to Stream U.S. Open Free Online

If you’re looking to watch the U.S. Open for free, you’re in luck: we’ve found a couple of hacks that let you live stream the tournament without paying.

One way to live stream the U.S. Open for free is by taking advantage of free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. As mentioned, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial , and fuboTV (another great live TV streaming service with ESPN) offers a seven-day free trial . Combined, this gets you twelve days of tennis for free, although you won’t be able to watch the whole tournament for free with this option.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

Another way to watch the U.S. Open for free is with a VPN like ExpressVPN . The VPN costs $12.95, but you can get your money back within 30 days using ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. While you have the VPN, you can stream the whole tournament on Australia’s 9Now website .

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

NCAA Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022-23 College Football Season Online

Dust off that old lucky jersey and get ready to tailgate — another season of college football is here. But if you didn’t score tickets to a game this fall, you can still watch your favorite teams play this year — whether or not you have cable. Here are all the ways to watch college football online, plus a few hacks to live stream college football for free online. College Football Schedule 2022-23: When Does the NCAA Season Start? Week 1 of the 2022-23 college football season kicks off on Thursday, September 1. The season will run through Janurary 9 when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him.  According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.” Trump has a distinctive (and much-satirized) way of gesticulating...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Serena beats No. 2 seed Kontaveit at US Open to reach 3rd Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams can call it “evolving” or “retiring” or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right. If she keeps playing like this, who knows how long this farewell will last? No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here is what is important to know after Wednesday night: The 40-year-old Williams is still around, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning — and, like the adoring spectators whose roars filled Arthur Ashe Stadium again — she’s ready for more. Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
EW.com

FuboTV vs. YouTube TV: Which streaming service should you choose?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to make the switch from cable to a live TV streaming service, you may be surprised by the options available. YouTube has become a powerhouse in streaming with the advent of YouTube TV, which offers more than 85 channels and unlimited DVR space in addition to the funny cat videos you've become accustomed to. And FuboTV may have started out as a soccer streaming service, but the platform has since grown to include all different types of sports coverage as well as news, lifestyle, entertainment, and family-friendly programming.
NFL
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs

Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Natalie Portman Series Halted in Baltimore After Locals Threatened to ‘Shoot Someone’ Unless They Were Paid $50K

Filming for an Apple TV+ limited series starring Natalie Portman was temporarily halted over the weekend after two men threatened to shoot a member of the production unless they were paid $50,000, according to Baltimore police.  The cast and crew of Lady in the Lake, based on the book of the same name by Laura Lippman, had been filming in the downtown area of Baltimore for several months before a driver was reportedly approached by two men last Friday, Aug. 26. The men allegedly brandished a gun and said they would only “allow” filming to continue if they were paid $50,000,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Espn#U S#Grand Slam#Covid#Vividseats Com#Espn2#Espn3
Rolling Stone

Secret Boyfriend and Alleged Family Abuse: 8 Revelations from Britney’s New Message to Fans

For the first time since gaining her freedom, Britney Spears spoke at length about the nearly 14-year conservatorship that left her “completely traumatized,” revealing new details in an audio recording the singer uploaded to YouTube. In the dramatic 22-minute clip, which was posted as an “unlisted” link Sunday night, Spears pulls no punches, blaming her family for exploiting and abandoning her until she finally gathered the strength to fight back. “They literally killed me. They threw me away. That’s what I felt like. My family threw me away,” she says in the raw and devastating voice memo. “I get...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

It’s 2022 and Trump Is Demanding an ‘Immediate’ Redo of the 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump demanded on Monday that the 2020 presidential election be declared “irreparably compromised” and a do-over be held “immediately!”. Trump took to his personal social media platform to complain that the FBI “BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.’” He then wrote that he should be declared the winner of the election — which was decided two years ago — or “and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The TikTok Lesbian Breakup Apocalypse Is Upon Us

If you ever watched the original version of The L Word, then you’re likely familiar with the Chart, which catalogues the hookups and breakups of all the main characters. A real-life version of the Chart is currently unfolding on TikTok, now that the lesbian breakup apocalypse is upon us. Whether it’s something in the water or simply the side effects of Virgo season, lesbian influencer couples are breaking up en masse, leaving many pairs anxiously looking over their shoulders waiting for the axe to fall. Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘They Called Us Outlaws’ Documentary Tells the Story of Country’s Rebel Period

“I have a love/hate relationship with the term ‘outlaw,'” Eric Church says in the opening moments of the the trailer to They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes And the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary due next year. Executive produced by country music luminaries Jessi Colter, Ray Benson, and Jack Ingram (who narrates), the 12-hour film, released in association with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, will feature interviews or performances from names like Church and Miranda Lambert to contemporary singer-songwriters Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett, to late Seventies legends like Guy Clark and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘De Puerto Rico, Para el Mundo Entero:’ Bad Bunny Named VMA Artist of the Year After Performing at Yankee Stadium

The VMAs are taking it to the World’s Hottest Tour. Bad Bunny made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, live from Yankees Stadium, to perform “Tití Me Preguntó” and accept the award for artist of the year from none other than LA Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony. “I don’t have the words to describe what I’m feeling. The pride I’m feeling to be at Yankee Stadium accepting this award,” said Bad Bunny, completely in Spanish. “I always knew from the start that I could become the biggest stars without having to change my culture or my language.” He ended, “Yo...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Kevin Bacon Cover Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ for an Audience of Goats

Kevin Bacon and his acoustic guitar were back on the farm this Sunday as the actor and burgeoning TikTok star performed Beyoncé’s “Heated” for a pair of goats. The actor shared a video on social media of his acoustic take on the Renaissance standout, the latest installment in his series of #GOATsongs: Related Kevin Bacon Has Reinvented Himself Into a Himbo Star of TikTok Watch Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Reimagine Tears for Fears' 'Head Over Heels' Beyoncé Hits a Seductive Sweet Spot on 'Renaissance' “Hot day, hot song,” Bacon, a music fan whose tastes range from Olivia Rodrigo to death metal, said of the...
PETS
Rolling Stone

Georgia DA Prosecuting Young Thug and Gunna Defends Citing Rap Lyrics as Evidence: ‘I’m Going to Use It’

As Young Thug and Gunna’s rap lyrics have been cited as evidence as part of their ongoing criminal case, Atlanta’s top legal representative said she has no plans to stop citing lyrics in criminal indictments any time soon. Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis told reporters during a press conference Monday, Aug. 29, that while the practice of citing lyrics in criminal cases has garnered criticism — and some legislative pushback — she will continue to use them as evidence. “I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going to use it,” Willis...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

76K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy