Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Youngkin blasts 'progressives' in Fairfax schools for ignoring parental rights
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted administrators in Fairfax County Public Schools for what he said were violations of parental rights. At a "Back to School" rally in Fairfax County with several Virginia GOP congressional candidates on Wednesday, Youngkin offered scathing criticism of the county's school district for pushing several policies allowing students to choose a different gender identity at school without parental notification or consent.
Washington Examiner
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow
Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
Washington Examiner
In Pennsylvania, letting Joe be Joe presents an opportunity for the GOP
PENNSYLVANIA — President Joe Biden commenced the first of four trips to Pennsylvania in the next couple of days with a complete turnaround from his party's "defund the police" mantra to a "fund the police" one, along with a pledge to ban assault-style weapons in the country. He also doubled down on denigrating people who vote Trump as being far-right.
Washington Examiner
Meet Gordana Schifanelli, vying to be the first GOP female lieutenant governor in Maryland's history
Gordana Schifanelli is on a mission to help save Maryland. She has witnessed the damage the infiltration of left-wing policies has done to her beloved state. From the horrors of illegal immigration to schools constantly failing inner-city students, Schifanelli can be the beacon of hope the state needs to become great again. And, in doing so, she can also be the state's first-ever female Republican lieutenant governor.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month
The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Tax credit 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just two weeks away
People living in Maryland still have time to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit that will give them up to $1,000. Since July 1, the state of Maryland has been accepting applications for the tax credit, which is aimed at helping people in the state who took out loans to pay for college. Maryland will continue to accept more applications through Sept. 15.
Comments / 1