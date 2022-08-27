ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 10

Biden blunders
3d ago

The downfall is here, democrats are failing Americans

Reply(3)
11
Related
Washington Examiner

Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania speech on gun violence

President Joe Biden on Tuesday pushed for stricter gun laws and more police funding as the answer to gun violence as Republicans paint the Democratic Party as soft on crime. Speaking about his "Safer America Plan" in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Biden used the speech to call for a ban on assault-style weapons to address mass shootings and sought to portray Republicans as opposed to the law enforcement resources needed to stem the crime wave gripping many major cities.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nikki Haley
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Identity Politics#Republicans#American#The Democratic Party#Transportation#Democratic#Par
Washington Examiner

FBI's Hunter Biden communications with Facebook must be turned over: Top Republicans

Two leading Republicans have demanded all communications about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal between leading intelligence agencies and Facebook be turned over within weeks. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was sent a letter, which has been obtained by the Washington Examiner, by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

GOP edge in race for House control slips: poll

Republicans’ advantage in the race for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections is slightly shrinking, according to a new survey. A CBS News poll released Sunday estimates that Republicans will win 226 House seats in November, which is down from 230 seats estimated last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites

Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
POTUS
Slate

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Executive Privilege Claims Will Fail

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and former President Donald Trump are locked in a long running dispute over records taken from the White House in January 2021. According to a NARA May 2022 letter and more recent reporting, the agency went back and forth with Trump’s lawyers about “missing Presidential records” throughout 2021 and well into 2022. In January 2022, Trump transferred 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago to NARA.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy