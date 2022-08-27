ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Comments / 2

Deborah Schultz
5d ago

Wow what a huge push to over vaccinate your pets. A Distemper shot will last 6 to 8 years. Parvo will last 7 to 9 years, same as rabies, 7 to 9 years. These are facts that the government and veterinarians don’t want you to know.

Cheryl Ann
4d ago

Wow!! There treating our dogs like they treat us! Sad what money does to some people. Where can I get this info??? So I can shove it up the vets you no what!!!!!!

94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Abandoned kittens rescued in Valhalla Park in Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – These two kittens were found in a box in a bathroom of Valhalla Park in Holt. Ingham County Animal Control Director Heidi Williams says both animals are in good shape and are roughly 4 months old. Williams told 6 News that the park bathrooms are open at 8:00 a.m., meaning the […]
HOLT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified

At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Parvo blamed for dozens of dog deaths in Michigan: What pet owners should know

Laboratory tests from sick or dead dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan averaging 19K COVID-19 cases per week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are fluctuating again, with higher cases and fewer deaths than in past weeks. In the last week, Michigan has seen 19,158 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths. That’s an average of 2,737 cases per day. As of August 30, Ingham, Jackson, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Will Michigan Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

NOAA has comes out with its official winter forecast, and it seems to differ quite a bit depending on which area of Michigan you reside. I personally can’t stand wet winters with snow and ice, so I’m hoping that my area has a dry, cold winter instead. Read on for the details.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 30

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,770,359 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,038. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,158 new cases and 129 deaths on August 30. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE

