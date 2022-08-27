Mascots are the heart and soul of your team. It gives your team and school identity. Sure, people will shout “Go *insert school name here*” but where’s the fun in that? Mascots give the inspiration for the witty entrance and student section signs and sometimes even the lyrics to the fight songs. A school’s mascot is the pride that the community has in itself, wrapped into one logo, nickname, or even a physical mascot on the sidelines.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO