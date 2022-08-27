Read full article on original website
Gaston County educators are warning of a faulty payroll system. NCDPI says CMS is next in line to use the program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools continues to have issues with a new payroll system the district adopted in January, and now WCNC Charlotte has learned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is next in line to use the program. The payroll system, operated by CherryRoad Technologies and Oracle, is causing many...
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
Safety concerns from parents, teachers after guns found at schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A gun was found in a student's car at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. It's the third time this week a gun has been found on a school campus in Rock Hill. The Rock Hill Schools district...
Gaston County teacher stages protest after not getting paid for first week of class
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An ongoing problem with a new payroll system is causing headaches for teachers in Gaston County, and now one teacher says she’s had enough after not getting paid for the first week of school. Gaston County has been the beta tester for a new...
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The teacher at the center of a video causing parents across Charlotte to file complaints is no longer employed at Tutor Time in Steele Creek. Livestream video appeared to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, forcing another child to cross his legs and grabbing another by the arm and forcing him to the ground.
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed
Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines. Sarah Beckman, Nate Morabito (WCNC) Published: 8:01 AM EDT August 31, 2022. Updated: 11:48 PM EDT August 31, 2022. CONCORD, N.C. Despite being...
Workers across area say ‘quiet firing’ has been happening for decades
Quiet quitting refers to workers who are no longer out in extra work at the office. Since the term has gone viral on social media, another word is making the wounds: Quiet firing.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local daycare center teacher was caught on camera reprimanding young children in a way that upset some parents. Parent Alyssa Stillwell tells WBTV she started recording the live stream in her child’s class at Tutor Time daycare in Steele Creek after she saw what was happening.
Organizations work to de-stigmatize substance use disorders, recognize the grief of loved ones left behind
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aug. 31 marked International Overdose Awareness Day, and organizations in and around the Charlotte area are working hard to shed light on the issues surrounding substance abuse disorders. International Overdose Awareness Day marks the start of National Recovery Month in September, according to an Aug. 31...
Education leaders to release performance grades for schools across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — State Department of Public Instruction leaders will announce on Thursday which public schools are considered low performing. Education reporter Jonathan Lowe asked officials how the pandemic played a role and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s plan to address the report. The letter grades are from last school year. The...
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall. Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street. WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the...
MEMO: Incoming Charlotte councilmember could face criminal questions depending on ownership stake
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A memo from Charlotte’s city attorney raises the possible of criminal charges for incoming Charlotte councilmember James “Smuggie” Mitchell depending on whether or not he still has an ownership stake in a local construction company. The memo from City Attorney Patrick Baker said...
Source: Parent brings loaded gun into open house at Butler HS in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent tried to bring a loaded gun in her purse into a Butler High School during an open house last week, a source told Channel 9. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the parent tried to bring the gun into the school in Matthews. Police said...
'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' | Mother's TikTok video of South Carolina day care alarms area parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
Sen. Thom Tillis shows support for Piedmont Lithium, looking to mine in Gaston County
BELMONT, N.C. — On Wednesday, Piedmont Lithium, a diversified developer of lithium resources, opened the doors to its new headquarters in Belmont. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis was in attendance showing his support for the company. The Senator said Gaston County should be the next leader for lithium, but he wants it done responsibly.
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
2 injured following overnight shooting in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured following a shooting early Thursday morning in South End, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. According to police, at least one person was shot on Carson Boulevard near Church Street not too far from the Fire House Bar And Lounge. Medic said two...
