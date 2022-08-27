ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Education
WBTV

Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The teacher at the center of a video causing parents across Charlotte to file complaints is no longer employed at Tutor Time in Steele Creek. Livestream video appeared to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, forcing another child to cross his legs and grabbing another by the arm and forcing him to the ground.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Paycheck#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall. Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street. WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

2 injured following overnight shooting in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured following a shooting early Thursday morning in South End, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. According to police, at least one person was shot on Carson Boulevard near Church Street not too far from the Fire House Bar And Lounge. Medic said two...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy