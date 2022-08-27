Read full article on original website
Area football schedule covers 3 days due to shortage of referees
GALESBURG — Much has been made recently about the growing shortage of officials and the situation requiring football games being moved from their traditional spots on Friday nights to compensate. The 2022 season will see the most striking example of adapting to the change so far with Galesburg-area games...
Teacher shortage could 'destroy public education' in western Illinois if it continues
GALESBURG — Ten years ago, a school district looking to hire a new physical-education teacher could net over 40 applicants. Now, superintendents in western Illinois say they are lucky to see more than five. Such a decline in the number of people looking to teach — combined with other...
Gary D. Franks
Gary D. Franks, 71 of Varna, formerly of Aledo, IL passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at home. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Aledo United Methodist Church. There is no visitation. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Transitions Care, 8914 North Prairie Point, Peoria, IL 61615 or the Varna Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Varna IL 61375. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Neil D. Seaton
Neil D. Seaton, 81, of Little York, IL, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Monday August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 8, 1941 in Aledo, IL, the son of Ben R. and Mary Elizabeth (Free) Seaton. Neil was raised and educated in Keithsburg, IL and graduated from Keithsburg High School in 1960. Neil married Catherine S. Coulter on October 26, 1963 at the Joy United Methodist Church; she survives. Neil worked for John Deere for a time. He also farmed for many years. Neil drove a truck for Roadway, Reif Oil, Rainbow Oil, Twomey Co., Thompson Farms, and Gary Spence. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs & Bears. Neil liked to play slow pitch. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and eating breakfast out with neighbors. Neil was a former member of the Belmont Methodist Church and the Keithsburg Lions Club. Surviving Neil is his wife of 58 years, Catherine Seaton of Little York, IL; his children, Christa Miller of Little York, IL, Doug Seaton of Little York, IL, Jason (Tawnia Mears) Seaton of Oquawka, IL, Will (Pam) Seaton of Oquawka, IL; three grandchildren, Garrett Miller of Oquawka, IL, Blake Seaton of Green Castle, MO, Samantha Seaton of Pekin, IL; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben & Mary Seaton; step father, Robert Watts; one sister, Connie Seaton; and grandson, Christopher Seaton. A gathering of family & friends will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials can be made to the Little York Fire Dept. McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.
Burglaries: Laptop, electric bikes, debit cards, $750 cash reported stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 11:48 a.m. Sunday, a woman in the 200 block of West Tompkins Street reported that a man had taken $750 in cash from her purse. She named a suspect who was visiting her roommate and that she was also planning on buying a laptop from. She stated he told her he didn’t have the laptop with him, and at some point she fell asleep. When she awoke, her purse had been dumped out. She reported that $750 and her debit cards were missing.
Galesburg woman convicted of running national Ponzi scheme; wire fraud, money laundering
GALESBURG — A woman from Galesburg was convicted in federal court Friday of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering relating to a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors from across the country. A news release from the Department of Justice named Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, of Galesburg, and...
Aledo's police chief arrested for battery, official misconduct
ALEDO – Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials announced Monday the indictment and arrest of Aledo Police Chief Christopher G. Sullivan for Battery (Class A Misdemeanor) and two counts of Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony). In June 2021, ISP DCI Agents initiated an investigation after an allegation...
