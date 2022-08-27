ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Area football schedule covers 3 days due to shortage of referees

GALESBURG — Much has been made recently about the growing shortage of officials and the situation requiring football games being moved from their traditional spots on Friday nights to compensate. The 2022 season will see the most striking example of adapting to the change so far with Galesburg-area games...
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Gary D. Franks

Gary D. Franks, 71 of Varna, formerly of Aledo, IL passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at home. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Aledo United Methodist Church. There is no visitation. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Transitions Care, 8914 North Prairie Point, Peoria, IL 61615 or the Varna Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Varna IL 61375. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.
ALEDO, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Neil D. Seaton

Neil D. Seaton, 81, of Little York, IL, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Monday August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 8, 1941 in Aledo, IL, the son of Ben R. and Mary Elizabeth (Free) Seaton. Neil was raised and educated in Keithsburg, IL and graduated from Keithsburg High School in 1960. Neil married Catherine S. Coulter on October 26, 1963 at the Joy United Methodist Church; she survives. Neil worked for John Deere for a time. He also farmed for many years. Neil drove a truck for Roadway, Reif Oil, Rainbow Oil, Twomey Co., Thompson Farms, and Gary Spence. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs & Bears. Neil liked to play slow pitch. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and eating breakfast out with neighbors. Neil was a former member of the Belmont Methodist Church and the Keithsburg Lions Club. Surviving Neil is his wife of 58 years, Catherine Seaton of Little York, IL; his children, Christa Miller of Little York, IL, Doug Seaton of Little York, IL, Jason (Tawnia Mears) Seaton of Oquawka, IL, Will (Pam) Seaton of Oquawka, IL; three grandchildren, Garrett Miller of Oquawka, IL, Blake Seaton of Green Castle, MO, Samantha Seaton of Pekin, IL; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben & Mary Seaton; step father, Robert Watts; one sister, Connie Seaton; and grandson, Christopher Seaton. A gathering of family & friends will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials can be made to the Little York Fire Dept. McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.
LITTLE YORK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Football
Dunlap, IL
Education
City
Monmouth, IL
Galesburg, IL
Sports
City
Knoxville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Dunlap, IL
Sports
City
Dunlap, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Princeville, IL
City
Kewanee, IL
Knoxville, IL
Education
Knoxville, IL
Football
Galesburg, IL
Education
City
Galesburg, IL
Knoxville, IL
Sports
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglaries: Laptop, electric bikes, debit cards, $750 cash reported stolen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — At 11:48 a.m. Sunday, a woman in the 200 block of West Tompkins Street reported that a man had taken $750 in cash from her purse. She named a suspect who was visiting her roommate and that she was also planning on buying a laptop from. She stated he told her he didn’t have the laptop with him, and at some point she fell asleep. When she awoke, her purse had been dumped out. She reported that $750 and her debit cards were missing.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Aledo's police chief arrested for battery, official misconduct

ALEDO – Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials announced Monday the indictment and arrest of Aledo Police Chief Christopher G. Sullivan for Battery (Class A Misdemeanor) and two counts of Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony). In June 2021, ISP DCI Agents initiated an investigation after an allegation...
ALEDO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy