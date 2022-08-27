Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The front is moving south and bringing dry air this afternoon.
Drier air is here and will keep filtering in and moving southward this afternoon. Despite the drier low-level air, isolated showers are still possible. No rain is in our forecast tomorrow, but it does return Friday with temperatures staying in the 80s. Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Our cool front is slowly moving through the state
It’s still warm and muggy in Central Arkansas this morning. Temperatures are starting in the mid-70s. North Arkansas already has some drier and slightly cooler air. It may take all day for the front to actually get through Little Rock and deliver the lower humidity. There is an all-so...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Rain on the Horizon
A cold front will exit south Arkansas overnight into early Wednesday ushering in slightly drier air. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with lows around 70° and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Upper level low pressure will form over Texas which will bring in increasing tropical...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Morning sprinkles; scattered afternoon thunderstorms
It’s a mostly cloudy morning in state with some widely scattered sprinkles. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s and will get to around 90° by Noon with a high of 94° this afternoon in Little Rock. As a front moves through today thunderstorms will be...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold Front on the Way
A cold front will be dropping south across Arkansas through Tuesday with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although, we not expecting a cool down behind the front, much drier air will filter into the Mid South allowing for more comfortable afternoons and cool overnight. Humidity and isolated showers...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tropical weather continues Monday
MONDAY: The warm and tropical conditions will continue into your Monday. The morning will start out in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorms in Little Rock. The highest rain chances will be over northern Arkansas caused by a cold front entering the state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday
SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
Active Tropics: Here’s how it could affect Arkansas
There have only been 3 named storms that never reached hurricane status. Now as we get into the most active part of the season tropical activity is heating up.
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
KOCO
TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma
After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas
The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday
Officials in Mississippi have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some in the capital of Jackson ahead of expected flooding on Monday.
Report: 71 of 75 Arkansas counties became fatter over last decade
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study from barbend.com looked at how obesity percentages have changed across the United States in the last decade. According to the report, Arkansas’ obesity percentage increased from 32% to 38%, with 71 out of 75 Arkansas counties reporting an increase. The six percent jump ranked as the seventh-biggest in […]
onlyinark.com
Hidden Gems of Northwest Arkansas
As seasons change, new opportunities are popping up in every community and region of the state. I’ve recently moved back to Northwest Arkansas and found after six years away that new hidden gems have emerged across the region in which to dine, work and play. I’ve built a list...
Report: Arkansas in Top 20 hardest-working states
To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators.
New state record set for female alligator taken by Mississippi hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
KOCO
Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
localmemphis.com
State of emergency declared in Mississippi due to flooding
If predictions are correct the Pearl River will crest late Sunday or by Monday. Water could flow into people's homes and businesses.
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home.
