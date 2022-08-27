ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Rain on the Horizon

A cold front will exit south Arkansas overnight into early Wednesday ushering in slightly drier air. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with lows around 70° and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Upper level low pressure will form over Texas which will bring in increasing tropical...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold Front on the Way

A cold front will be dropping south across Arkansas through Tuesday with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although, we not expecting a cool down behind the front, much drier air will filter into the Mid South allowing for more comfortable afternoons and cool overnight. Humidity and isolated showers...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tropical weather continues Monday

MONDAY: The warm and tropical conditions will continue into your Monday. The morning will start out in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorms in Little Rock. The highest rain chances will be over northern Arkansas caused by a cold front entering the state.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday

SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
KOCO

TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma

After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
southwestarkansasradio.com

Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas

The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Report: 71 of 75 Arkansas counties became fatter over last decade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study from barbend.com looked at how obesity percentages have changed across the United States in the last decade. According to the report, Arkansas’ obesity percentage increased from 32% to 38%, with 71 out of 75 Arkansas counties reporting an increase. The six percent jump ranked as the seventh-biggest in […]
onlyinark.com

Hidden Gems of Northwest Arkansas

As seasons change, new opportunities are popping up in every community and region of the state. I’ve recently moved back to Northwest Arkansas and found after six years away that new hidden gems have emerged across the region in which to dine, work and play. I’ve built a list...
KOCO

Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
