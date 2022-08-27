Read full article on original website
Mercury Week 2 Preview: Defending PAC champs Perkiomen Valley meet resurgent Downingtown West
Week 2 isn’t normally one for rivalries. The season’s just begun, the games are non-league, and on and on. Yet for a couple opponents separated by 33 miles and not in the same league, when Perkiomen Valley meets Downingtown West it comes very close. The Vikings and Whippets...
This date in 2012: A weekly look back at the state final Coatesville team, 8.31
It has been a decade since Coatesville surprised many by reaching the PIAA Class 4A State Championship game. The 2012 Red Raiders were only the third team from Chester County to reach a state final in football, joining the 1994 and 1996 Downingtown teams. Because of that, each week we...
Great Valley edges West Chester Henderson in marathon match
West Chester >> Three hours into the Great Valley-West Chester Henderson girls tennis match Wednesday, the contest was deadlocked 3-3, and players from both teams were crowded around the court to watch the deciding third set at 2nd singles. With all eyes upon her in the razor-close second singles match,...
Conestoga holds off Notre Dame Academy for season opening win
BERWYN >> The Pioneers didn’t ease into the season, scheduling a couple of easy wins in the early going. Instead, Conestoga opened the season against the Notre Dame Academy, last season’s private school state-runners up, and like ‘Stoga, a nationally ranked team. Bringing back almost its entire...
In rematch, depth helps Unionville edge W.C. Rustin
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> The West Chester Rustin and Unionville golf teams are presumed to be among this season’s elite Ches Mont American squads. And nothing that happened during Tuesday’s dual meet between the two changed anything. Just 12 days after falling to the Golden Knights by 18 strokes...
Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Aug. 30): McGeehan’s goal, assist help North Penn field hockey top Pennridge
North Penn 3, Pennridge 1 >> Grace McGeehan had a goal and assist as North Penn opened its season with a win as the Knights’ SOL Colonial Division contest with host Pennridge was completed as inclement weather rolled through the area Tuesday night. McGeehan gave NP a 1-0 lead...
Pennridge answers the bell, holds off rival Souderton Area
EAST ROCKHILL — Pennridge played rock solid in the back ended, won key battles up top, and when rival Souderton Area produced a tide-turning goal on Wednesday, the Rams responded with one of their own. Said senior striker Shane Velez: “We always have this saying: the next five minutes...
Upper Merion visits Norristown for 4th Battle of the Bridge
It’s Week 2 of the high school football season and two longtime rivals are kicking things off Thursday night. Upper Merion is traveling six miles to face Norristown in the fourth Battle of the Bridge. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking for their first wins after...
Unionville girls tennis team remains perfect with win vs. D-West
Downingtown >> The Unionville High School girls tennis squad, PIAA 3A state championship finalists last fall, is off to a perfect 4-0 start this season, winning each contest by a 7-0 score. Monday afternoon, under a broiling hot sun, the Longhorns defeated host Downingtown West, winning all seven matches in...
Plymouth Whitemarsh shuts out Abington
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense needed to be perfect against Abington Tuesday afternoon and delivered. The Colonials allowed two shots on goal, both in the first quarter, and posted a shutout in a 1-0 Suburban One League Liberty Division win at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. “We like to pass...
Mercury Roundup (Aug. 29): Dulin’s key plays carry Boyertown past Plymouth Whitemarsh 3-0
Highlights: Two first-quarter goals and dominance of possession carried the Bears by the Colonials in non-league play Monday. Alex Bliss converted a cross-ball from Katelyn Dulin in the early going before Dulin extended the lead with a rocket shot from the top of the circle. The Bears final goal came...
Hatboro-Horsham tops Wissahickon in overtime in SOL Liberty opener
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Last fall, Hatboro-Horsham ended Wissahickon’s season with a 3-2 win in the second round of the District 1-4A playoffs. The Hatters welcomed the Trojans to the 2022 season the same way. Mia Malofiy scored just over two minutes into overtime to lift Hatboro-Horsham to a 3-2...
In short order, Bonner-Prendergast’s Colin Finnegan offers some clarity on confusing night
UPPER DARBY — Jack Muldoon eased into the Bonner-Prendergast High football season convinced of one thing and hoping to learn another. In just over three quarters of a panic-shortened, 12-0 opening night victory over visiting Upper Darby Friday evening, Friars’ quarterback Colin Finnegan helped provide his coach with some clarity.
Bell, Chester send a warning: We will score at will
CHESTER — The game was effectively over six minutes into first quarter, but Chester High coach Ladontay Bell didn’t allow his team to get comfortable. Too often over the years, Bell has seen his players grow stagnant or disinterested when they get up by three or four scores.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
Villanova defends using preferred pronouns, saying it affirms Catholic teaching
The Catholic Villanova University is defending guidance it released this month that pushes faculty and staff to promote "gender inclusivity" and maintain a policy of preferred pronouns in the classroom. The "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" was released this month and was developed by the university's Office of Diversity, Equity, and...
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
