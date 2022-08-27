ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village

Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood. “All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said […] The post Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it

The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Affordable housing group announces donation, plans

Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP) announced a $500,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to support its “Closing the Gap” initiative. ANDP officials said the grant funding will help expand affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities and investments in small real estate-focused businesses through the Closing the Gap initiative – which is a “$440 million plan to build or preserve 2,000 units of housing in metro Atlanta by 2025.”
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta firefighters respond to high-rise fire in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Streets have been closed in response to a fire at a high-rise building under construction at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive. The fire is under control and the Atlanta Fire Department is dousing hot spots. Firefighters could be seen on the roof sifting through charred materials.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice

Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
ATLANTA, GA
msn.com

Your Next Home Could Be In... Downtown

Where is it? Where all the lights are bright. The core of the city is roughly bounded by the Downtown Connector on the east, I-20 to the south, Northside Drive on the west, and North Avenue to the north. What’s the history? Like just about every other town in Georgia,...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Brookhaven to host Doggy Dip Days Sept. 10 and 11

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brookhaven will host Doggy Dip Days at Murphey Candler Pool Sept. 10 and 11. Each day will have two three-hour time slots. Dogs weighing up to 35 pounds will have one slot; dogs weighing above 35 will have the other. Large dogs will have the pool from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and small dogs will be able to swim from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
CBS 46

Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services. On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns. After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man shot and killed at gas station in Northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a deadly shooting at a BP gas station along 14th Street NW & Atlantic Dr. NW. Police said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location. Detectives are looking for a suspect and a motive.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
ATLANTA, GA

