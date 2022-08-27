Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village
Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood. “All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said […] The post Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it
The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group announces donation, plans
Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP) announced a $500,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to support its “Closing the Gap” initiative. ANDP officials said the grant funding will help expand affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities and investments in small real estate-focused businesses through the Closing the Gap initiative – which is a “$440 million plan to build or preserve 2,000 units of housing in metro Atlanta by 2025.”
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Atlanta firefighters respond to high-rise fire in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Streets have been closed in response to a fire at a high-rise building under construction at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive. The fire is under control and the Atlanta Fire Department is dousing hot spots. Firefighters could be seen on the roof sifting through charred materials.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice
Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
CBS 46
Couple pays a residential contractor up front, gets unfinished project
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - When Jerome Domek and Carol Risola hired a contractor for some remodeling, they received drawings and a contract. For $28,000, the Loganville couple got a nice-looking kitchen, which isn’t bad for a project that began at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
CBS 46
Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
msn.com
Your Next Home Could Be In... Downtown
Where is it? Where all the lights are bright. The core of the city is roughly bounded by the Downtown Connector on the east, I-20 to the south, Northside Drive on the west, and North Avenue to the north. What’s the history? Like just about every other town in Georgia,...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
CBS 46
Brookhaven to host Doggy Dip Days Sept. 10 and 11
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brookhaven will host Doggy Dip Days at Murphey Candler Pool Sept. 10 and 11. Each day will have two three-hour time slots. Dogs weighing up to 35 pounds will have one slot; dogs weighing above 35 will have the other. Large dogs will have the pool from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and small dogs will be able to swim from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
Steaming housing market yields high property tax bill for metro Atlanta homeowners
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s housing market is still hot, and that doesn’t just impact people looking to buy, but people who already own. Many owners have just received their tax bills, and some might have sticker shock. Robert Haynes, 61, lives in the Brookwood Park neighborhood, off Old...
CBS 46
Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services. On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns. After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing...
CBS 46
Man shot and killed at gas station in Northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a deadly shooting at a BP gas station along 14th Street NW & Atlantic Dr. NW. Police said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location. Detectives are looking for a suspect and a motive.
CBS 46
Amid calls to step down, Peachtree City councilwoman sells home, leaves city
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta city councilwoman accused of abusing her power for her own benefit has left her post. Peachtree City Councilwoman Gretchen Caola sold her home and left the city. This comes less than one week after our CBS46 investigation exposed Caola and her husband,...
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
Comments / 1