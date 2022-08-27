LINDEN — Usually when our area soccer teams match up in county soccer, especially the Mounties and Chargers, it usually provides a thrilling game till the very end. That was not the story on Tuesday as the Chargers and Mounties squared off in a county soccer double-header at North Montgomery. The girls got things going first and the Mounties after falling behind 2-1 would go on to dominate the second half and pull away for a 6-2 victory. The boys game, which would be called with around nine minutes left due to darkness, was the Mounties from the get to as they steam-rolled their county rival 8-0.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO