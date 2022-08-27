Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Athenian girls soccer notches first SAC win since 2015
Crawfordsville girls soccer is beginning to see the foundation for success being built. Two ties and two close matches have denied CHS their first victory of the season as they headed into Wednesday’s Sagamore Conference match against Lebanon. The Athenians opened the game against the Tigers dominating the possession game and after a couple of early chances on goal, Crawfordsville broke through when senior forward Lorelei Schmitzer-Torbert found the back of the net and gave the Athenians a 1-0 lead at the 17:04 mark of the first half. That goal would stand for the rest of the game and the Athenians defeated the Tigers 1-0 for their first win of 2022.
Journal Review
Mounties dominate Chargers in county soccer DH
LINDEN — Usually when our area soccer teams match up in county soccer, especially the Mounties and Chargers, it usually provides a thrilling game till the very end. That was not the story on Tuesday as the Chargers and Mounties squared off in a county soccer double-header at North Montgomery. The girls got things going first and the Mounties after falling behind 2-1 would go on to dominate the second half and pull away for a 6-2 victory. The boys game, which would be called with around nine minutes left due to darkness, was the Mounties from the get to as they steam-rolled their county rival 8-0.
Journal Review
William H. Sering
William Herbert Sering, 79, of rural Hillsboro passed away unexpectedly at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home. William was born in June 12, 1943, at Danville, Illinois. He was the son of the late Oscar Leroy and Isabell (Lawton) Sering. William grew up in Newtown and later Indianapolis, graduating from Carmel High School in 1961. After graduation from Carmel High School, he went on to graduate from Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico, one of his crowning achievements. He later moved to Crawfordsville and for the past 28 years has lived in rural Hillsboro.
Journal Review
Marshall ‘Gumby’ Weber
Marshall B. Weber of Indianapolis passed away Monday evening, Aug. 29, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, five days after turning 63. Marshall was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved to read, watch movies and host family and friends gatherings. He was a draftsman who worked on the design of many bridges, including some in Montgomery County.
Journal Review
Sharon (Ingram) Ingersoll
Sharon (Ingram) Ingersoll, 82, of Crawfordsville passed away at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Ben Hur Health & Rehab surrounded by family. Sharon was born March 28, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to the late Clarence and Gladys (James) Ingram. She was a 1958 graduate of Ladoga High School. Sharon worked at RR Donnelley’s for 10 years before going to work for Coast-to-Coast Hardware when they opened their distribution center in Crawfordsville. She worked there for 15 years until they closed. She then worked at the new Sam’s Club in Lafayette and worked there until she had to retire for health reasons in 2005. She enjoyed playing solitaire, going on vacations and traveling, watching the birds and feeding the squirrels, and loved family togethers.
Journal Review
Breanna Celeste Miethe
Breanna Celeste Miethe, 45, of Roachdale passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. She was born Oct. 24, 1976, at Cincinnati, Ohio, to Rick and Julie (Frazier) Adams. Breanna was a 1995 graduate of North Putnam High School. She and owned and operated her own travel agency and also the Sugar Emporium in Roachdale, where she made a lot of cakes for special occasions. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, traveling and spending time with her grandson. She was a caregiver to many and her memory will be treasured by those she leaves behind.
Journal Review
Bruce C. Dennison
Bruce C. Dennison, 68, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He was born July 16, 1954, to Claude and Helen Swarat Dennison. A 1972 graduate of Crawfordsville High School, he worked for Raybestos for 33 years, and retired from Nucor Steel in February 2022. Bruce loved to play...
Journal Review
Eugene ‘Gene’ Davis
Eugene “Gene” Davis, 86, of rural Lafayette passed away at 4:53 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. He was born May 20, 1936, at Roselawn, son of the late Harold Eugene and Ruby Davis. He married Jayne Leader on Oct. 22, 2020. She survives.
Journal Review
Tammera Denise ‘Tammie’ Wethington
Tammera Denise “Tammie” Wethington, 63, of Ladoga passed from this world at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, with family by her side in Lane House Nursing Home, Crawfordsville, after a long battle with cirrhosis. She is survived by two children, Gary Richard Sams Jr. (Jamie) and Suanna...
Journal Review
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 1, 2022
• Assault at Crawfordsville High School, 1 Athenian Drive — 12:54 p.m. • Breaking and entering in the 700 block of Tuttle Avenue — 5:17 p.m. • Warrant served in the 300 block of North Grant Avenue — 7:01 p.m. • Danny Malek, 51, Crawfordsville, was arrested...
Journal Review
Legion seeks orators for competition
Montgomery County high school students have been invited by Byron Cox Post 72 of the American Legion to compete in the 2023 annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship competition. The invitation to enter this year’s events was extended today by Post Commander Bonita Clement. The contest for county...
Journal Review
Bennie Jay Cloncs
Bennie Jay Cloncs, 66, of Roachdale passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Community North in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 4, 1956, to Herbert and Marcia (Malayer) Cloncs. He wed his best friend, Rachel Inman on July 3, 1995, at Greencastle. She survives. Bennie graduated from North Putnam High...
Journal Review
Aurilla Ann Brewer
Aurilla Ann Brewer passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Whitlock Place. She was born Nov. 16, 1930, at Crawfordsville, to Jacob and Zetta (Herron) Bunnell. Aurilla married David W. Brewer on Dec. 31, 1949, at Mellott. She worked for RR Donnelly as a teletype operator for over 20 years...
Journal Review
MCHS seeks COVID oral histories
A family was planning a trip to Disneyland, until the coronavirus put the magical experience on hold. Office workers put on festive face masks at Christmastime. A community theater actor rehearsed skits over Zoom. Montgomery County residents are sharing memories of living through the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic...
Journal Review
DYW informational meeting scheduled
Distinguished Young Women of Montgomery County scholarship program will be holding an informational meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 in meeting room C at the Crawfordsville District Public Library. This is a meeting for any Montgomery County girl graduating in 2023 who is interested in learning more about this opportunity...
Journal Review
Early Learning Expo draws crowd
The second annual Early Learning Expo took place Saturday at The Masonic Cornerstone Grant Hall & Event Center. Hosted by the Montgomery County Community Foundation and the Montgomery County Early Childhood Coalition, the free event provided education and support to more than 50 teachers and directors of local early learning and childcare providers.
Journal Review
CEL&P to ‘Fill the Bucket’ with community food drive
Crawfordsville Electric Light & Power employees are hosting a “Fill the Bucket” community food drive to benefit the FISH Food Pantry of Montgomery County. As the public power provider, CEL&P takes pride in providing its customers with reliable, low-cost electricity while giving back to the community we serve.
Journal Review
So long, and thanks for all the fish
As August passes and many of us begin to look forward to fall, I am recognizing a personal milestone that I can share and celebrate with our readers: I am transitioning away from my position at CDPL and moving onward to work with a company called Midwest Tape. That’s right, dear readers, as you read this column, I will have completed my exit from the library, meaning this is the last chance you’ll have to savor my humble opinions and insight.
Journal Review
