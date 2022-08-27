ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some weather-related challenges, but the players still managed to open the season with some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. The options...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF volleyball comeback effort falls short vs. Stanford in top-15 clash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 13 Florida volleyball team took its first defeat of the young season on Tuesday night, falling to No. 12 Stanford 31-29, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-10 in a tightly-contested match at the O’Connell Center. Florida (3-1) dropped the first two sets but rallied to force a fifth before ultimately losing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tee Time Week 12: Pinson vs. The Pro (Stone Creek G.C.)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The final episode of season two of Tee Time wraps up in Ocala at Stone Creek Golf Club. Stone Creek was featured last season during “Hole of the Week.” This summer, the pristine course is the setting for the grand finale of TV20′s golf series, and the last battle between “Pinson vs. The Pro.”
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Lecanto, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
City
Crescent City, FL
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Florida Education
City
Suwannee, FL
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Ocala, FL
City
Trenton, FL
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Branford, FL
City
Santa Fe, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Belleview, FL
WCJB

Gator, Gainesville native Ben Shelton falls in thrilling U.S. Open first round match

QUEENS, NY. (WCJB) -NCAA singles champion Ben Shelton, who announced his intent to leave the University of Florida last week to turn pro, took a hard-luck loss to Nuno Borges in Monday’s round one of the U.S. Open. Shelton battled back from down a set twice in the match and forced a fifth set before falling 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. Shelton staved off a match point in the fourth before ultimately falling in the fifth.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gators prep for Utes, 7:00 Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This much we know about Saturday’s season opener between Florida and Utah--It will be loud, it will be hot, and to that, you can add historic. Florida hardly ever gets a stage like this one for a season opener. The defending Pac-12 champion Utes come to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Def#North Central Florida#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Vanguard#Ghs#Ncfl High School#Fsu#Christian#Eagle
Alligator Army

Florida vs. Utah: Watch Billy Napier’s first game week remarks

The Florida Gators finally return to the hallowed football field in The Swamp for a regular-season game on Saturday night to face the Utah Utes, and will in so doing inaugurate the Billy Napier era of the program. That makes this game the biggest of Napier’s coaching career and life...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

New Publix opening Thursday in Gainesville

A new Publix will make it's return this Thursday located in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors will officially open at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store will be open everyday from 7:00am to 10:00pm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Palatka’s Jenkins Middle School vandalized, teens arrested

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are facing first-degree felony burglary charges after destroying a middle school in Palatka. The 14-year-olds broke into the now-closed Jenkins Middle School on Sunday and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage. Investigators say the teens broke windows and security cameras and discharged seventeen fire...
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy