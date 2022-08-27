Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
WCJB
UF’s Richardson progressing with Napier era set to kick off on Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Modern day football places a greater emphasis on quarterback play than perhaps at any other time in the sport’s history. This Florida Gator season will be heavily reliant on the talent of Anthony Richardson. Saturday, fans will cheer as Florida runs through the tunnel again and...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some weather-related challenges, but the players still managed to open the season with some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. The options...
WCJB
UF volleyball comeback effort falls short vs. Stanford in top-15 clash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 13 Florida volleyball team took its first defeat of the young season on Tuesday night, falling to No. 12 Stanford 31-29, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-10 in a tightly-contested match at the O’Connell Center. Florida (3-1) dropped the first two sets but rallied to force a fifth before ultimately losing.
WCJB
Tee Time Week 12: Pinson vs. The Pro (Stone Creek G.C.)
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The final episode of season two of Tee Time wraps up in Ocala at Stone Creek Golf Club. Stone Creek was featured last season during “Hole of the Week.” This summer, the pristine course is the setting for the grand finale of TV20′s golf series, and the last battle between “Pinson vs. The Pro.”
WCJB
Gainesville Quarterback Club celebrated its $442,000 endowment-to-date for the UF Foundation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin as part of a special giant check presentation. The meeting celebrated the club’s $442,000 endowment-to-date to the University of Florida Foundation for the UF football program. The Gainesville Quarterback Club is known as...
Gainesville, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shorecrest Preparatory School football team will have a game with Countryside Christian High School on August 30, 2022, 16:00:00. Shorecrest Preparatory SchoolCountryside Christian High School.
WCJB
Gator, Gainesville native Ben Shelton falls in thrilling U.S. Open first round match
QUEENS, NY. (WCJB) -NCAA singles champion Ben Shelton, who announced his intent to leave the University of Florida last week to turn pro, took a hard-luck loss to Nuno Borges in Monday’s round one of the U.S. Open. Shelton battled back from down a set twice in the match and forced a fifth set before falling 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. Shelton staved off a match point in the fourth before ultimately falling in the fifth.
WCJB
Gators prep for Utes, 7:00 Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This much we know about Saturday’s season opener between Florida and Utah--It will be loud, it will be hot, and to that, you can add historic. Florida hardly ever gets a stage like this one for a season opener. The defending Pac-12 champion Utes come to...
Fort White, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bronson Middle-High School football team will have a game with Fort White High School on August 30, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Interlachen, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Keystone Heights High School football team will have a game with Interlachen JrSr High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Keystone Heights High SchoolInterlachen JrSr High School.
Alligator Army
Florida vs. Utah: Watch Billy Napier’s first game week remarks
The Florida Gators finally return to the hallowed football field in The Swamp for a regular-season game on Saturday night to face the Utah Utes, and will in so doing inaugurate the Billy Napier era of the program. That makes this game the biggest of Napier’s coaching career and life...
WCJB
‘It’s like a home away from home’: The Swamp Restaurant returns to Gainesville ahead of football season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been two years in the making to bring The Swamp Restaurant back to life after the Gator hotspot was torn down in mid-2020. The doors will open at the newly constructed restaurant on Monday. “I think it is going to stir up a little...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
WCJB
New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
WCJB
Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
mycbs4.com
New Publix opening Thursday in Gainesville
A new Publix will make it's return this Thursday located in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors will officially open at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store will be open everyday from 7:00am to 10:00pm.
WCJB
Palatka’s Jenkins Middle School vandalized, teens arrested
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are facing first-degree felony burglary charges after destroying a middle school in Palatka. The 14-year-olds broke into the now-closed Jenkins Middle School on Sunday and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage. Investigators say the teens broke windows and security cameras and discharged seventeen fire...
First Coast News
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
WCJB
More information on newspaper layoffs released, including the Gainesville Sun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning more about layoffs affecting the Gainesville Sun and the Ocala Star-Banner’s parent company. According to the Poynter Institute, Gannett’s CEO told staff the company had laid off about three percent of its workforce in the United States. That is about 400...
