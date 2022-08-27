Read full article on original website
Carl Junction collects momentum ahead of Webb City matchup
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Carl Junction hosts Webb City tomorrow night for their home opener. The Bulldogs have momentum, coming off a 42-21 win over Ozark in week one.
Lions to host #14 Nebraska-Kearney in season opener Thursday
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern QB Dawson Herl, LB Richard Jordan, Jr. and head coach Atiba Bradley talk about Thursday's season opener against #14 Nebraska-Kearney.
Heathman homers, Nevada wins home opener over Webb City
NEVADA, Mo. – (WATCH) Nevada tops Webb City 11-8 in their home opener Monday night. The Tigers (3-2) head to Cassville Tuesday night.
Drowning at Stockton Lake; Circumstances unknown
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered a drowning victim from Stockton Lake on August 30. Officers say the circumstances of the drowning in the Orleans Trail Cove are unknown. The official report indicates John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott was pronounced dead at the scene...
Thomasson, Compton near career milestones for Riverton volleyball
RIVERTON, Kan. – The Riverton Rams open the volleyball season on Thursday, hitting the road to play at Erie. Riverton is ranked #6 in the state in the KVA Class 3A poll – and is looking for their third straight trip to the state tournament. On top of...
News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49
LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo. If you'd like to read more about this story, click here.
News To Know: tractor trailer crash and rescued beagles show up in SEK Humane Society
JOPLIN, Mo. – A crash closes 1-44 west Range Line for over 3 hours. On Sunday just after 3:00 a.m. reports of a crash on I-44 came in near the 8-mile marker. Joplin fire and police department, as well as Newton county sheriff's and ambulance and METS all responded to the scene. According to the report, two tractor-trailers collided. The impact ripped the cab from one of the trailers. Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Click here to read more about this story.
Health center re-opens in Nevada
NEVADA, Mo. -The Nevada Senior Health Center re-opened its doors after two years of closure. Officials say the Nevada Center is one of few psychiatric centers in the State of Missouri. "It's a tempo of care I personally enjoy and I know other staff here does as well but just...
