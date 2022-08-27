ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Carl Junction collects momentum ahead of Webb City matchup

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Carl Junction hosts Webb City tomorrow night for their home opener. The Bulldogs have momentum, coming off a 42-21 win over Ozark in week one.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Lions to host #14 Nebraska-Kearney in season opener Thursday

JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern QB Dawson Herl, LB Richard Jordan, Jr. and head coach Atiba Bradley talk about Thursday's season opener against #14 Nebraska-Kearney.
JOPLIN, MO
Heathman homers, Nevada wins home opener over Webb City

NEVADA, Mo. – (WATCH) Nevada tops Webb City 11-8 in their home opener Monday night. The Tigers (3-2) head to Cassville Tuesday night.
WEBB CITY, MO
Drowning at Stockton Lake; Circumstances unknown

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered a drowning victim from Stockton Lake on August 30. Officers say the circumstances of the drowning in the Orleans Trail Cove are unknown. The official report indicates John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott was pronounced dead at the scene...
STOCKTON, MO
News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49

LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo.
LAMAR, MO
News To Know: tractor trailer crash and rescued beagles show up in SEK Humane Society

JOPLIN, Mo. – A crash closes 1-44 west Range Line for over 3 hours. On Sunday just after 3:00 a.m. reports of a crash on I-44 came in near the 8-mile marker. Joplin fire and police department, as well as Newton county sheriff's and ambulance and METS all responded to the scene. According to the report, two tractor-trailers collided. The impact ripped the cab from one of the trailers. Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Health center re-opens in Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. -The Nevada Senior Health Center re-opened its doors after two years of closure. Officials say the Nevada Center is one of few psychiatric centers in the State of Missouri. "It's a tempo of care I personally enjoy and I know other staff here does as well but just...
NEVADA, MO

