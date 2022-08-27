With the semester in full swing, you may want to enjoy the fall whether by riding your bike to class. IU Transportation Demand Management offers guidance on how students, faculty and staff can get to and from campus and around Bloomington safely by bike. Know that generally, a bicyclist on a roadway has the same rights and accountabilities to others as a person operating a motor vehicle. Whether you are behind the handlebars of a bike or the wheel of a car, familiarize yourself with these principles that can help you keep yourself and others safe.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO