Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football roundtable: IDS reporters make predictions for 2022 season

The Indiana football program is in an interesting position this season. After having a combined record of 14-7, they found themselves in a bowl game in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. With lofty expectations going into the 2021 season, the Hoosiers took a nosedive going 2-10, not winning a single conference game.
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer draws University of Portland 3-3, snaps nine-game home winning streak

Directly following Indiana men’s soccer’s 3-2 loss to No. 1 Clemson University last Friday Aug. 26, head coach Todd Yeagley spoke glowingly of his squad’s performance. On Tuesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, however, there was a distinct sense of frustration that ensued the Hoosiers’ 3-3 draw to the University of Portland Pilots. The draw snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Hoosiers.
Indiana Daily Student

Commit to commute safely at Indiana University this semester

With the semester in full swing, you may want to enjoy the fall whether by riding your bike to class. IU Transportation Demand Management offers guidance on how students, faculty and staff can get to and from campus and around Bloomington safely by bike. Know that generally, a bicyclist on a roadway has the same rights and accountabilities to others as a person operating a motor vehicle. Whether you are behind the handlebars of a bike or the wheel of a car, familiarize yourself with these principles that can help you keep yourself and others safe.
Indiana Daily Student

A piece of IU history facing demolition

The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
Indiana Daily Student

Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday

Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU student mental health services should be ready for a flood 

If you are anything like me, you might have had some mental breakdowns that included making emotional phone calls home, overthinking about what your semester might shake out to look like or preparing to hunker down for late nights of studying. Data from U.S. News reports IU’s Bloomington campus to...
