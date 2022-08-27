Read full article on original website
Indiana football roundtable: IDS reporters make predictions for 2022 season
The Indiana football program is in an interesting position this season. After having a combined record of 14-7, they found themselves in a bowl game in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. With lofty expectations going into the 2021 season, the Hoosiers took a nosedive going 2-10, not winning a single conference game.
3 things to watch for in No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer’s home opener against Portland
Indiana men’s soccer quickly refamiliarized itself with the demands of a College Cup contender when it battled defending national champion and No. 1-seed Clemson University on Friday. The Hoosiers fell 3-2 in their season opener but formed long stretches of dangerous attacking play to help them go blow-for-blow with the Tigers.
Indiana men’s soccer draws University of Portland 3-3, snaps nine-game home winning streak
Directly following Indiana men’s soccer’s 3-2 loss to No. 1 Clemson University last Friday Aug. 26, head coach Todd Yeagley spoke glowingly of his squad’s performance. On Tuesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, however, there was a distinct sense of frustration that ensued the Hoosiers’ 3-3 draw to the University of Portland Pilots. The draw snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Hoosiers.
Sessock, Wittenbrink guide balanced attack for Indiana men’s soccer in draw against Portland
Throughout the 2021 season, Nyk Sessock found himself at a crossroads. He wasn’t sure if he would return to Indiana men’s soccer for his extra, and final, year of eligibility. The Hoosiers’ loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament final last fall was the deciding factor...
Commit to commute safely at Indiana University this semester
With the semester in full swing, you may want to enjoy the fall whether by riding your bike to class. IU Transportation Demand Management offers guidance on how students, faculty and staff can get to and from campus and around Bloomington safely by bike. Know that generally, a bicyclist on a roadway has the same rights and accountabilities to others as a person operating a motor vehicle. Whether you are behind the handlebars of a bike or the wheel of a car, familiarize yourself with these principles that can help you keep yourself and others safe.
A piece of IU history facing demolition
The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday
Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
OPINION: IU student mental health services should be ready for a flood
If you are anything like me, you might have had some mental breakdowns that included making emotional phone calls home, overthinking about what your semester might shake out to look like or preparing to hunker down for late nights of studying. Data from U.S. News reports IU’s Bloomington campus to...
Last stop shop: IU Surplus store offers discounted rates on unneeded university property
The IU Surplus store acts as the last stop for anything and everything IU. From Adidas clothes to IU campus buses, Surplus offers both a retail store and an auction website. Todd Reid, program management leader of the store, said IU founded the store nearly 60 years ago. “IU has...
Application now open for students interested in running for the 2022-2023 IUSG Congress
IU-Bloomington students who are interested in representing and advocating for student rights and improving the lives of IU students can apply to be in Congress. To apply go onto IU Student Government’s website. The deadline for the application is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30. There are 62 available academic...
Water tasting weird? You’re not alone. City says tap water has harmless algae
Some residents of Bloomington have reported a taste of “dirt” or “mildew” in their drinking water. The taste comes from methylisoborneol and geosmin, two organic compounds that can affect the taste and smell of water, according to City of Bloomington Utilities. The presence of the two...
