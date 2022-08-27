Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Arrested After Teasing Return To The Company
It seems that a former WWE star has found himself in some legal trouble as PWInsider is reporting that Patrick Clark, known to NXT fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested in Florida on 8/26 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This is the second time that Patrick Clark was arrested in...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC・
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Discusses Roman Reigns Losing His Titles
No more? We are coming up on the two year mark of Roman Reigns being WWE Universal Champion, which is the longest World Title reign since Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. That is the kind of reign that has almost never been approached in WWE history and the question has become just how much longer it can go. However, it seems like things might be coming to an end.
wrestlinginc.com
Paige Announces First Wrestling Appearance Since WWE Departure
Former WWE Diva's Champion Paige, known as Saraya since her emotional departure from WWE earlier this year, was forced to retire from in-ring competition four years ago following a serious neck injury. While she served as a "SmackDown" General Manager, on-screen manager for the tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, and played a significant role on "WWE Backstage," the injury completely derailed her in-ring career, and with her time in WWE having come to an end, her future in the wrestling business in general seemed to be in question. However, during a World Association of Wrestling show over the weekend, that all changed.
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantell Believes Top WWE Heel Is About To Turn Babyface
WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as their top guy for years, however, now more than ever the Tribal Chief is seen as such. Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 725+ days, approaching two years soon, a feat that has not been accomplished in WWE since Hulk Hogan did such decades ago. Reigns has played the heel role for his entire reign, with this coming following "The Big Dog's" face run from 2014 to early 2020 that was not always so accepted by fans. However, some, such as Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, may not see the current situation lasting much longer.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Futures
Despite walking out of the company during an episode of "WWE Raw" on May 16, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi should be back any week now, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." Bryan Alvarez noted the two women are now listed...
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Current WWE Star Will Be “One Of The Greatest”
AJ Styles has faced off against some of the biggest names in the business throughout his career, and recently he’s been clashing with Austin Theory at WWE live events. Austin Theory and AJ Styles have had their differences in the past, but recently The Phenomenal One praised Mr. Money in the Bank during an appearance on The Bump.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
wrestlinginc.com
Carmella Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
Carmella has spent most of August on the shelf after appearing to suffer a head injury while she was working a tag match at a live event in Charleston, SC earlier this month. During the match, she rolled out of the ring in a move that many thought was meant to garner heel heat. Everyone in the bout seemingly bought into the notion it was a normal part of the match, including Bianca Belair and Asuka. The two started doing a chicken dance to imply that Carmella was scared to re-enter the match and got the live crowd chanting "chicken." Suddenly, an "X" was thrown up by the official, and Carmella was helped to the back. It was also noted that her eyes were being covered to protect her from the bright lights, indicating a head injury.
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH 8/28/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Asuka & Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair) defeated Dakota Kai & IYO Sky (w/ Bayley) WWE United States Title Match. Bobby Lashley (c) retains over AJ...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Comments On Nancy Benoit’s Legacy And Possible Hall Of Fame Induction
On the most recent Foley Is Pod episode, Mick Foley commented on Nancy Benoit’s legacy in the wrestling industry and how he believes she should be recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame (per Wrestling Inc). “The three different runs she’s had, she’s really deserving of more recognition. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
