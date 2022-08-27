Read full article on original website
Carl Junction collects momentum ahead of Webb City matchup
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Carl Junction hosts Webb City tomorrow night for their home opener. The Bulldogs have momentum, coming off a 42-21 win over Ozark in week one.
Lions to host #14 Nebraska-Kearney in season opener Thursday
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern QB Dawson Herl, LB Richard Jordan, Jr. and head coach Atiba Bradley talk about Thursday's season opener against #14 Nebraska-Kearney.
Heathman homers, Nevada wins home opener over Webb City
NEVADA, Mo. – (WATCH) Nevada tops Webb City 11-8 in their home opener Monday night. The Tigers (3-2) head to Cassville Tuesday night.
Drowning at Stockton Lake; Circumstances unknown
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered a drowning victim from Stockton Lake on August 30. Officers say the circumstances of the drowning in the Orleans Trail Cove are unknown. The official report indicates John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott was pronounced dead at the scene...
News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49
LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
It’s time to register for the Bluegrass Festival 5K!
Carl Junction, MO. — It’s getting closer to Bluegrass Festival time in Carl Junction. With the festival coming up it also means that it’s time to register and participate in the festival’s 5K walk/run. The 5K is happening on September 23rd at 6:30 PM at Bulldog Stadium (300 Keeney Drive in Carl Junction). However, you only have a limited time to register for it as registration for the 5K ends the week of September 12th. Click here to register today!
News To Know: tractor trailer crash and rescued beagles show up in SEK Humane Society
JOPLIN, Mo. – A crash closes 1-44 west Range Line for over 3 hours. On Sunday just after 3:00 a.m. reports of a crash on I-44 came in near the 8-mile marker. Joplin fire and police department, as well as Newton county sheriff’s and ambulance and METS all responded to the scene. According to the report, two tractor-trailers collided. The impact ripped the cab from one of the trailers. Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Click here to read more about this story.
