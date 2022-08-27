Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction collects momentum ahead of Webb City matchup
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Carl Junction hosts Webb City tomorrow night for their home opener. The Bulldogs have momentum, coming off a 42-21 win over Ozark in week one. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Lions to host #14 Nebraska-Kearney in season opener Thursday
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern QB Dawson Herl, LB Richard Jordan, Jr. and head coach Atiba Bradley talk about Thursday’s season opener against #14 Nebraska-Kearney. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
koamnewsnow.com
koamnewsnow.com
Heathman homers, Nevada wins home opener over Webb City
NEVADA, Mo. – (WATCH) Nevada tops Webb City 11-8 in their home opener Monday night. The Tigers (3-2) head to Cassville Tuesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49
LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
koamnewsnow.com
It’s time to register for the Bluegrass Festival 5K!
Carl Junction, MO. — It’s getting closer to Bluegrass Festival time in Carl Junction. With the festival coming up it also means that it’s time to register and participate in the festival’s 5K walk/run. The 5K is happening on September 23rd at 6:30 PM at Bulldog Stadium (300 Keeney Drive in Carl Junction). However, you only have a limited time to register for it as registration for the 5K ends the week of September 12th. Click here to register today!
Webb City man in jail following chase through two Kansas counties
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
KYTV
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
Two unrelated crashes along I-44 during deluge of rain
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6p.m. Monday evening reports of a vehicle overturned on I-44 near 6 mile marker eastbound alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist. About the exact same time a vehicle crashed into the...
koamnewsnow.com
Thomasson, Compton near career milestones for Riverton volleyball
RIVERTON, Kan. – The Riverton Rams open the volleyball season on Thursday, hitting the road to play at Erie. Riverton is ranked #6 in the state in the KVA Class 3A poll – and is looking for their third straight trip to the state tournament. On top of...
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital
UPDATE: The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in the Washington County Fair Shooting case from Friday evening, August 26. Detectives arrested a 16-year-old male Sunday in the case. He is facing charges: Aggravated Assault Battery 1st degree Battery 2nd degree Aggravated Riot Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 2nd degree Criminal Mischief 2nd...
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
