Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
- Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show
- Friday Frenzy: Week 2 High School Football Highlights
- Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Kaymen Moss
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0