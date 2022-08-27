ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

High school football roundup: St. Xavier, Fairdale, Collins, Holy Cross, CAL win

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago

Trevor Havill passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the St. Xavier High School football team to a 44-8 victory over visiting Central on Friday.

Havill completed 5 of 6 passes for 95 yards, including touchdown throws to Tommy Eisenback (32 yards), Zach Marks (9 yards) and Marlon Harbin (34 yards). Havill also had a 34-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers (2-0) a 30-0 lead in the second quarter.

St. X got touchdown passes from Adam Boone and Jackson Elstner in the second half.

Central’s Cortez Stone carried 25 times for 163 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 0-2.

Complete coverage: Scores, highlights and more from Week 2

Fairdale 21, South Oldham 12

Donnely Tran passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns and Darnel Herzog rushed for 109 yards and a score to lead the host Bulldogs (1-1) over the Dragons (0-2).

Tran completed 9 of 19 passes and threw two touchdown passes to Jayshawn Shannon (four catches, 141 yards). Herzog’s 19-yard touchdown run with 1:51 left in the third quarter gave Fairdale a 21-12 lead.

South Oldham’s Jeffery Burton carried 22 times for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson Central 55, Fern Creek 19

Carter Conley carried 13 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles (2-0) over the Tigers (1-1) in the Bluegrass Bowl at Lexington Catholic.

Zack McCoart added 133 yards on eight carries as Johnson Central rolled up 428 yards on the ground.

More football: How Ballard knocked off Male for the first time since 2009

Fern Creek’s Mykel Malone carried 21 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Ramari Taylor added three receptions for 120 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass from Landon Edwards.

Kentucky Country Day 33, Atherton 21

E.T. Harris rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 125 yards and a score to lead the host Bearcats (1-1) over the Ravens (0-2).

KCD’s Troy Humphreys had two receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown and also posted two interceptions, returning one of them 25 yards for a score.

Manual 45, Floyd Central (Ind.) 7

Eli Creech passed for 171 yards and a touchdown and Zah’Ron Washburn rushed for 74 yards and a score as the host Crimsons (2-0) pounded the Highlanders (0-2).

Manual also got touchdown runs from Carlous Keene and Gerian Traynor.

Collins 48, Bullitt Central 14

Kenyon Goodin passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for two scores to lead the Titans (2-0) over the host Cougars (0-2).

Goodin completed 17 of 25 passes and also rushed for 44 yards on five carries. Darius Evans had seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, and A.J. Higgins carried 10 times for 138 yards.

Bullitt Central’s Isaiah Tobin completed 8 of 13 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. His top target was Jahmad Wilder (four catches, 102 yards, one TD).

Pleasure Ridge Park 54, Doss 0

Quarterback Kayden Anderson completed 8 of 10 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Panthers (2-0) over the Dragons (0-2).

Jakob Dixon, a University of Kentucky commit, had four receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. Santana Crayton added three catches for 74 yards and a score.

Doss’ Anthony Jackson rushed for 47 yards on four carries.

Bethlehem 25, Eastern 22

Cooper Stone passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Bethlehem (1-1) over Eastern (1-1).

Adam Winkenhofer’s 31-yard field goal gave Bethlehem a 25-14 lead with 2:11 remaining. Eastern pulled within 25-22 with 1:24.

Bethlehem’s Zane Wickliffe rushed for 119 yards and a touchdowns, and Justin Popovich had six receptions for 109 yards and a score.

Great Crossing 12, North Oldham 0

Zach Morris had a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jack Herald converted two field goals to lead the Warhawks (2-0) over the host Mustangs (1-1).

North Oldham managed just 36 yards of offense, including minus-4 yards on the ground

Holy Cross 36, Iroquois 0

Tyler Ballard and Aiden DeWees both rushed for two touchdowns to lead the host Cougars (2-0) over the Raiders (0-1).

Holy Cross quarterback Chris Perry completed 4 of 8 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown and also carried three times for a team-best 40 yards. Jayse Hardesty had two catches for 30 yards and a score.

More high school football: Spencer County knocks off Bullitt East

Iroquois’ Santana Price rushed for 20 yards on three carries.

Christian Academy 48, North Bullitt 0

Cole Hodge completed all five of his passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Centurions (2-0) over the Eagles (0-2).

CAL also got big plays from its defense and special teams, as Connor Hodge returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and Gavin Copenhaver returned a punt 25 yards for a score.

North Bullitt managed just one first down and 13 yards of offense.

Western 44, Jeffersontown 14

Sophomore Xavion Ware topped 200 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Warriors (1-1) over the host Chargers (0-2).

Western's Channing Percell capped the scoring with a 98-yard interception return for a score.

Valley 14, Waggener 12

The host Vikings (1-1) beat the Wildcats (0-2) to snap an 11-game losing streak. Valley’s last win had come Oct. 24, 2020 – a 36-12 victory over Shawnee.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: High school football roundup: St. Xavier, Fairdale, Collins, Holy Cross, CAL win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week

University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange open the season as home underdogs to Louisville

This Saturday night the Syracuse Orange open their 2022 campaign at home against the Louisville Cardinals. Fortunately, it’s the return of Sean Tucker and Co. to the Carrier JMA Wireless Dome and a chance for Syracuse to kick off the season in style, in primetime, against a conference opponent. Unfortunately the Cards are bringing a stud of their own along in Malik Cunningham to try and spoil the party.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Fern Creek, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Fairdale, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
informnny.com

“It’s going to be a very tough game.” Dino Babers addresses media prior to season opener against Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI projects Louisville's 2022 season

It's finally game week! As we (patiently) wait for the Louisville season to kick off this Saturday at Syracuse, let's take a peak at how ESPN's Football Power Index forecasts how it'll go for the Cardinals. Louisville is ranked No. 35 with the Cardinals forecast to finish 6-6. The FPI...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Holy Cross#Titans#Ravens#22 Yards#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cal#Central#Tigers#Johnson Central 55
WLKY.com

Louisville's Jack Harlow to perform during ESPN's College Gameday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow will be performing during ESPN's College Gameday. But that's not all. Harlow will also be acting as the celebrity guest picker for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game. The announcement can be seen on Twitter. This content is imported...
COLUMBUS, OH
msn.com

What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?

If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame announces four new inductees

The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame celebrates the stories of Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs with a mission to raise awareness around the impact entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and to encourage others to pursue similar ambitious endeavors. 2022 Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Inductees:. Lois Howard Gray (posthumous)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood. Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Atherton High School librarians say seeing Jack Harlow on VMA's stage was 'unreal'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Jack Harlow's two high school librarians saw him hosting the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, they said it felt "unreal." "He is a gentle, sweet, kind person and that's stuck with him even though he's gotten so famous and he still responds to messages from us and he just remained humble," said one of Atherton High School's librarians, Heather Waters.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities find 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have found a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday. Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds. Ferguson has a thin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy