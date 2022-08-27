High school football roundup: St. Xavier, Fairdale, Collins, Holy Cross, CAL win

Trevor Havill passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the St. Xavier High School football team to a 44-8 victory over visiting Central on Friday.

Havill completed 5 of 6 passes for 95 yards, including touchdown throws to Tommy Eisenback (32 yards), Zach Marks (9 yards) and Marlon Harbin (34 yards). Havill also had a 34-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers (2-0) a 30-0 lead in the second quarter.

St. X got touchdown passes from Adam Boone and Jackson Elstner in the second half.

Central’s Cortez Stone carried 25 times for 163 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 0-2.

Complete coverage: Scores, highlights and more from Week 2

Fairdale 21, South Oldham 12

Donnely Tran passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns and Darnel Herzog rushed for 109 yards and a score to lead the host Bulldogs (1-1) over the Dragons (0-2).

Tran completed 9 of 19 passes and threw two touchdown passes to Jayshawn Shannon (four catches, 141 yards). Herzog’s 19-yard touchdown run with 1:51 left in the third quarter gave Fairdale a 21-12 lead.

South Oldham’s Jeffery Burton carried 22 times for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson Central 55, Fern Creek 19

Carter Conley carried 13 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles (2-0) over the Tigers (1-1) in the Bluegrass Bowl at Lexington Catholic.

Zack McCoart added 133 yards on eight carries as Johnson Central rolled up 428 yards on the ground.

More football: How Ballard knocked off Male for the first time since 2009

Fern Creek’s Mykel Malone carried 21 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Ramari Taylor added three receptions for 120 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass from Landon Edwards.

Kentucky Country Day 33, Atherton 21

E.T. Harris rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 125 yards and a score to lead the host Bearcats (1-1) over the Ravens (0-2).

KCD’s Troy Humphreys had two receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown and also posted two interceptions, returning one of them 25 yards for a score.

Manual 45, Floyd Central (Ind.) 7

Eli Creech passed for 171 yards and a touchdown and Zah’Ron Washburn rushed for 74 yards and a score as the host Crimsons (2-0) pounded the Highlanders (0-2).

Manual also got touchdown runs from Carlous Keene and Gerian Traynor.

Collins 48, Bullitt Central 14

Kenyon Goodin passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for two scores to lead the Titans (2-0) over the host Cougars (0-2).

Goodin completed 17 of 25 passes and also rushed for 44 yards on five carries. Darius Evans had seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, and A.J. Higgins carried 10 times for 138 yards.

Bullitt Central’s Isaiah Tobin completed 8 of 13 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. His top target was Jahmad Wilder (four catches, 102 yards, one TD).

Pleasure Ridge Park 54, Doss 0

Quarterback Kayden Anderson completed 8 of 10 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Panthers (2-0) over the Dragons (0-2).

Jakob Dixon, a University of Kentucky commit, had four receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. Santana Crayton added three catches for 74 yards and a score.

Doss’ Anthony Jackson rushed for 47 yards on four carries.

Bethlehem 25, Eastern 22

Cooper Stone passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Bethlehem (1-1) over Eastern (1-1).

Adam Winkenhofer’s 31-yard field goal gave Bethlehem a 25-14 lead with 2:11 remaining. Eastern pulled within 25-22 with 1:24.

Bethlehem’s Zane Wickliffe rushed for 119 yards and a touchdowns, and Justin Popovich had six receptions for 109 yards and a score.

Great Crossing 12, North Oldham 0

Zach Morris had a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jack Herald converted two field goals to lead the Warhawks (2-0) over the host Mustangs (1-1).

North Oldham managed just 36 yards of offense, including minus-4 yards on the ground

Holy Cross 36, Iroquois 0

Tyler Ballard and Aiden DeWees both rushed for two touchdowns to lead the host Cougars (2-0) over the Raiders (0-1).

Holy Cross quarterback Chris Perry completed 4 of 8 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown and also carried three times for a team-best 40 yards. Jayse Hardesty had two catches for 30 yards and a score.

More high school football: Spencer County knocks off Bullitt East

Iroquois’ Santana Price rushed for 20 yards on three carries.

Christian Academy 48, North Bullitt 0

Cole Hodge completed all five of his passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Centurions (2-0) over the Eagles (0-2).

CAL also got big plays from its defense and special teams, as Connor Hodge returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and Gavin Copenhaver returned a punt 25 yards for a score.

North Bullitt managed just one first down and 13 yards of offense.

Western 44, Jeffersontown 14

Sophomore Xavion Ware topped 200 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Warriors (1-1) over the host Chargers (0-2).

Western's Channing Percell capped the scoring with a 98-yard interception return for a score.

Valley 14, Waggener 12

The host Vikings (1-1) beat the Wildcats (0-2) to snap an 11-game losing streak. Valley’s last win had come Oct. 24, 2020 – a 36-12 victory over Shawnee.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: High school football roundup: St. Xavier, Fairdale, Collins, Holy Cross, CAL win