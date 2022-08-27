ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mayor talks parks, homelessness, public safety

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released his proposed budget for the Seattle Park District Wednesday, which would underscore investments in safety, youth support, equity advancement and combat climate change. The plan would expand the number of park rangers from two to 28; work to winterize and keep all...
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
Violent attacks against Seattle firefighters on the rise, union says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Firefighters Union wrote a letter to the City Council following about 40 alleged attacks in four months while they were on the job. KING 5 News obtained the letter that was sent on July 26 of this year. The letter detailed two specific attacks and explained that firefighters are trained to put out fires, not protect themselves from violent attacks.
Deadly Aurora Avenue shooting part of a 'concerning trend' in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police said one man was shot and killed along Aurora Avenue overnight Tuesday, with Seattle on track to pass a 25-year-high in deadly shootings. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was called to the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North at about 12:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot. Officers found a 44-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds and declared him dead at the scene.
Kirkland man reported missing found dead

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
Seattle teachers union to vote on strike authorization

SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association (SEA) will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.
Man found dead inside North Seattle home

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Licton Springs neighborhood Sunday night. At 10:26 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a home in the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North for a possible overdose. Investigators said the 33-year-old victim...
Harborview Medical Center no longer turning patients away

SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center is again accepting patients it considers non-urgent after reducing the number of inpatients at the facility. According to a spokesperson, the hospital is at approximately 115% of its licensed capacity of 413, down from more than 130% earlier in August. However, the inability to...
