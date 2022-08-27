Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan has been a central part to Cleveland's standing in first place, as well as recently a mainstay at the top of the lineup.

Friday night in Seattle , he made his contribution with the glove. In the 5th inning, Seattle's Cal Raleigh fouled off a ball near the stands in shallow left field. Kwan, racing over, made the catch but couldn't haul it in while also stopping his momentum and crashed into the stands, similar to one of Derek Jeter's most famous plays. Kwan held on, and while he appeared to be hurt after the play, he remained in the game.

Here is a video of Kwan's play courtesy of MLB.com. The Guardians now lead the Mariners 2-1 as of this typing.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: See Steven Kwan's highlight reel catch in Seattle: Video