Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Super 11 clash takeaways: Score one for Grayson Howard, Jackson against Nease in future SEC duel

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

It was an explosive, dual-threat quarterback who decided the Jackson-Nease Super 11 matchup.

Just maybe not the one that people expected.

Jackson junior King Johnson and wide receiver Terrance Holland combined to help tip the balance Friday night, leading the Tigers past host Nease 30-10 on a soggy night in St. Johns County.

Down goes a Class 7A regional finalist from 2021. And up, once again, is a Jackson team raising its flag high on the First Coast football map.

"A lot of people doubt us because of our program in the past years not winning, having losing records," Holland said. "But Coach [Christopher] Foy came in and turned our program around."

The pair stepped into the starring roles in a game long billed as a showdown between Nease quarterback Marcus Stokes and Jackson linebacker Grayson Howard, committed to Florida and South Carolina, respectively.

But Johnson and Holland, back from an injury that shortened his 2021 campaign to three and a half games, wrote their own script.

"I know what kind of ability [Holland] has," Foy said. "It's a matter of time. This kid is going to light up this city."

The Tigers advanced one step further in their multi-year revival, bouncing back crisply from last week's season-opening loss to Southeast Georgia power Brunswick.

The warning to Northeast Florida: Look out.

Massive night for Holland, Johnson

Holland showed that he's a man to watch in 2022.

Holland caught 11 passes for 156 yards, including a 27-yard catch and run to the end zone in the third quarter that slammed the brakes on Nease's comeback bid.

"I've got to get the ball in [Holland's] hands," Johnson said. "If I get them in his hands, No. 1 is going to do the job."

Johnson, meanwhile, was nearly flawless, a second-quarter interception to Canon McClafferty aside. He kept the Panthers off balance with his feet and hit 18 of 24 passes for 254 yards.

"He was sitting back there, very poised," Nease coach Collin Drafts said. "I was very impressed with what he was able to do. He's a playmaker, he executed their offense and did a phenomenal job."

Jackson's methodical assault -- the Tigers chewed up more than seven minutes on one fourth-quarter drive without even crossing midfield -- also rode the legs of senior tailback J'nethen Jackson, who picked up the slack for the injured Fred Gaines with 18 carries for 89 yards.

Tigers contain ace arm Stokes

While Johnson and Holland lit up the scoreboard for Jackson, Nease's Stokes — the Super 11 quarterback committed to Florida — endured a rough outing.

Stokes, who did not start Nease's opening series, finished 5 of 20 for 80 yards. He rushed for a touchdown but missed a stretch of the second half after a crunching collision with Howard on a quarterback keeper.

He returned to the game but threw a pick-six to Jackson's Latavion Thomas.

Drafts said that Stokes did not start after an illness had forced him to miss the week's practices.

By the time Stokes did take the field, Nease was already behind. Jackson's Jeremiah Lovely recovered an errant exchange on Nease's first snap, and three plays later, Johnson rounded right end and zipped to the end zone from 20 yards for a 6-0 Tigers edge that set the tone.

Howard, Jackson defense in lockdown mode

The Tigers' defense: Good as advertised.

"With No. 0 [Howard] roaming around and making plays, we just couldn't ever get anything going," Drafts said.

Naturally, the headline attraction was Howard in his now-favored No. 0 jersey, who ranged across the field and racked up a dozen tackles.

Jackson swarmed all over the field, getting pressure on Stokes -- although the quarterback avoided getting sacked -- and forcing him into rushed throws.

Cornerback Brian Hooks was particularly active and recovered an apparent fumble that Howard had wrested free in the third period, although officials blew the play dead.

"It ain't bad to have No. 0," Foy said.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Super 11 clash takeaways: Score one for Grayson Howard, Jackson against Nease in future SEC duel

