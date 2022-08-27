A Kittanning man charged with assaulting and raping women remains at large today. Pennsylvania State Police from the Kittaning barracks continue to look for 24-year-old Zachary William Baum, who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women over the course of several years. Troopers say that Baum would start by sending Facebook messages to random women online, and after speaking with them for a few days, would engage in sex acts with the victims. During these incidents, police say he would begin to strangle the women. One such incident happened in the middle of the street by the Honey Bear gas station in Kittanning. Another victim was 16 years old at the time, and raped in his car against her will at the Community Park in Kittanning.

KITTANNING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO