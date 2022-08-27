Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Related
wdadradio.com
INDIANA, RIVER VALLEY DROP GOLF MATCHES, WHILE INDIANA WINS SOCCER GAME
Indiana lost a close match with Norwin, 193-204 yesterday at Youghiogheny Country Club. Norwin’s Alex Graham was medalist with a 3-under par 33. Trevor Todd was 1-under for Indiana, including a chip-in for birdie on the par four third hole. Caden Force and Gabe Nettleton both shot 40 for Indiana, Ash Lockard shot a 43 and Harrison Martineau finished at 44. Indiana fell to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Section. They play at home today against Penn Trafford.
wdadradio.com
PITT, WEST VIRGINIA RESUME BACKYARD BRAWL TONIGHT
The Pitt Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers open the season tonight at Accrisure Stadium in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt and West Virginia last played each other on November 25th, 2011, with the Mountaineers winning, 21-20. Pitt leads the series, with a record of 61-40-3. There will...
wdadradio.com
THOMAS MEDVIDE, 95
THOMAS MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA, DIED RECENTLY. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
wdadradio.com
GARY WELSH, 81
GARY WELSH, 81 OF INDIANA, DIED AUGUST 29TH. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdadradio.com
DANIEL PHILIP MINOR, 65
Daniel Philip Minor, 65, of Indiana, PA died Sunday August 28, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born, May 24, 1957, in Johnstown, PA, he was the youngest son of the late Thomas F. Minor and Marie (Prunevielle) Minor and better known as Jake. He was the kind and loving husband of Barbara (Smith) Minor, whom he married on August 16, 1980.
wdadradio.com
SOME GAS STATIONS REPORTING PRICES BELOW $4 A GALLON
As we enter September, gas prices for Indiana County are below the $4.00 mark for the first time in several months. Gas prices in Indiana County this morning, according to GasBuddy.com, are now at $3.99 a gallon at some stations in Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville. Some stations are still reporting prices more than that, including gas stations in the Clymer area. This follows the trend of gas prices across the state and nation as well. Because of some of the higher prices, Indiana County’s average this morning is $4.07 a gallon, according to Triple-A.
wdadradio.com
ELEANOR “BABE” (DIANA) BELLMAN
Eleanor “Babe” (Diana) Bellman of Blairsville passed away on August 27, 2022, at Latrobe Hospital. The daughter of Antonio Leonardo (Louie) Diana and Josephine Diana, she was born in Cokeville, PA, where her parents owned a store and tavern. Later, she and her family settled in the Yankeetown neighborhood of Homer City, where her parents owned Diana’s Tavern on Rt 119.
wdadradio.com
KISS-A-PIG FUNDRAISER WINNER ANNOUNCED AT FAIR
After some strong rainfall in the mid-day, the Indiana County Fair continued with two Tuesday night traditions: marching band night and the finale to the Kiss-A-Pig fundraiser. The fundraiser is an annual event to help the Evergreen After School Program in Indiana County in which local dignitaries and celebrities raise...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdadradio.com
INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN A RAYNE TOWNSHIP CRASH
Injuries were reported in a vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reports that the crash was called in around 1:51 PM for a location on Route 119 North in Rayne Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched, along with Citizens Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police. Marion Center fire officials say that the crash was at 6791 Route 119 North near Keith Specialty Supply. They also confirmed two vehicles were involved in the accident.
wdadradio.com
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TWO BLAIRSVILLE PEOPLE
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today for a Blairsville couple involved in a domestic incident earlier this year. Court documents show both 30-year-old Ariana Carter and 29-year-old Joshua Tuitt, both of Blairsville, will go before District Judge Robert Bell Sr. for their hearings on charges related to an incident on July 25th of this year. Blairsville Borough Police at the time said the two were involved in a disturbance in the 300 block of East Campbell Street.
wdadradio.com
FIRST COMMONWEALTH ACQUIRES CENTRIC BANK
First Commonwealth Bank’s footprint continues to grow as it has announced the acquisition of a south-central PA-based bank. Indiana-based First Commonwealth has acquired Centric Financial Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued around $140 million. Following the merger of the parent holding companies, Centric Bank will merge with and into First Commonwealth Bank locations. Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation has been named for four straight years to the American Banker’s “Best Banks To Work For” list, and was named four times to American Banker’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks list. Centric has eight locations, including Harrisburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Hummelstown, Doylestown, Lancaster and two in Devon.
wdadradio.com
COMMISSIONERS REQUESTING PROPOSALS FOR BROADBAND INTERNET EXPANSION
The Indiana County Commissioners are accepting requests for proposals for a project to bring broadband to un-served and under-served areas of Indiana County. According to the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, the companies that put in the RFP’s must be able to provide affordable, reliable high speed internet for residential, commercial and government use. This means that any residence that does not have upload and download speeds of 100/20 Megabits per second or any business that does not have speeds of 100 Megabits a second in either upload or download speeds would be considered eligible for this program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdadradio.com
ACCUSED KITTANNING RAPIST REMAINS AT LARGE
A Kittanning man charged with assaulting and raping women remains at large today. Pennsylvania State Police from the Kittaning barracks continue to look for 24-year-old Zachary William Baum, who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women over the course of several years. Troopers say that Baum would start by sending Facebook messages to random women online, and after speaking with them for a few days, would engage in sex acts with the victims. During these incidents, police say he would begin to strangle the women. One such incident happened in the middle of the street by the Honey Bear gas station in Kittanning. Another victim was 16 years old at the time, and raped in his car against her will at the Community Park in Kittanning.
wdadradio.com
RIBBON CUTTING FOR CORAL POST OFFICE HELD TODAY
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier today at the new US Post Office in Coral. (Photo Courtesy of Evan Bertig) This marks the first time that residents of Coral will be able to pick up mail at their local post office since 2016 when the post office burned down in an arson fire. Since that time, residents of Coral have been going to the Homer City post office to pick up their mail.
wdadradio.com
THREE COULD FACE CHARGES RELATED TO METH LAB INVESTIGATION LAST WEEK
State Police are expecting to file charges against three people from Indiana in connection with an investigation into manufacturing methamphetamine. In a news release, police say that troopers were called out at 4:38 PM on Tuesday, August 23rd to a home at 760 North 4th Avenue in White Township when someone called in a tip that there was a potential meth lab in the home. Police found several “one-pot” vessels used to manufacture meth along with other drug paraphernalia items. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out and they inventoried and collected the contraband without further incident.
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN SENTENCED FOR GUILTY PLEAS ENTERED EARLIER THIS MONTH
A Homer City man was sentenced today for guilty pleas stemming from an incident in April 2021. Court reports say 25-year-old Steven McCloskey was sentenced for two felony charges, one for receiving stolen property and the other for possession, as well as three misdemeanor charges in one hearing. McCloskey will serve five years of probation while serving one year of house arrest for electronic monitoring for a felony charge of receiving stolen property. He will also serve five years of probation along with six months of house arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdadradio.com
WOMAN FACING DRUG CHARGES TO ENTER PLEAS TODAY
One of the people involved in a 2019 drug sweep in Indiana County is set to have a plea court hearing today. Tammy Francine Ressler, 46, of Vintondale was one of nine people arrested as part of “Operation One-Pot” by Pennsylvania State Police in May of 2019. She is due back in court today to enter pleas to a separate case from August of 2019, where she was charged with illegal deposits, stores or disposal of chemical waste; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possessing a precursor substance with the intent to manufacture meth.
Comments / 0