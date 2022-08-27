Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
Driver arrested after fleeing deputies, crashing into ditch
A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from authorities in Brevard County and leading a chase into Indian River County.
thejointblog.com
What Are The Penalties For Marijuana Possession In Florida?
What Are The Penalties For Marijuana Possession In Florida?. The War on Drugs is a term that all politicians, regardless of ideology, use regularly to push different agendas. In a state like Florida, this policy resulted in severe penalties for any type of drug-related crime. If the police catch you with drugs in your possession, it is crucial that you immediately consult with a legal expert before you talk with any authority.
NAACP leader wants state investigation into deputy-involved shooting
A community is still looking for answers after a deputy-involved shooting in Indian River County in June. A civil rights leader is calling for an independent inquiry into what happened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
Road rage incident involving gun leads to man’s arrest
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he pointed a black 9 mm pistol at another motorist during a road rage incident. Charles George Hooker, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault. Hooker was released Saturday from the Indian River County Jail on $5,000 bond.
WESH
Homeless man suspected of burglary and threatening rape in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A homeless man in Cocoa was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into a home and threatening to rape someone inside, according to his arrest report. Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Christopher Sloan at a home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 Friday morning after he reportedly broke the side door and damaged the front door of the home.
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Carlos Dwayne Long ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 31-year-old Carlos Dwayne Long BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Long has multiple warrants including failure to appear for a hearing in reference to possession of a...
Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of one of their deputies killing a man in parking lot of the Heritage Hotel on S Orange Blossom Trail. Cops were called to the scene at midday on August 6 after shots had been fired between two men. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Dylan Michael Jimenez suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Matthew William Sheldon ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 40-year-old Matthew William Sheldon BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Sheldon is charged with probation violation in reference to dealing or trafficking in stolen property, and false...
Police: Bank robber sought in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for the public’s help following a bank robbery in Orlando. Officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Lee Vista Boulevard near Chickasaw Trail around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a man entered the business and showed a note and a handgun to...
melbourneflorida.org
Melbourne Police Department News
The Melbourne Police Department is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new headquarters building, the Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center. A ceremony to celebrate this momentous occasion with our community members and elected leaders will be held on September 14 at 11 a.m. at 250 West NASA Boulevard (northeast corner of NASA Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard).
WESH
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Man Gets 30 Years In A $3,000,000 Pool Fraud Scam
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody‘s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence for a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore Pools Inc. owner, Brian Washburn, defrauded Florida homeowners by taking upfront payments and deposits often
Man accused of killing wife in Delaney Park home headed back to courtroom
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man accused of murdering his wife is set to be back in court Wednesday. David Tronnes is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, at their Delaney Park home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
informnny.com
ATV crash kills Florida man near Lake Bonaparte
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Florida was killed in a crash near Lake Bonaparte this week. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal ATV crash occurred on North Shore Road in the town of Diana on August 29. The Sheriff’s Office said that 60-year-old...
spacecoastdaily.com
PUBLIC SERVICE: Nicholas Todd Sworn In as Cocoa Police Department’s Newest Officer
ABOVE VIDEO: Nicholas Todd, 23, is the newest member of the Cocoa Police Department. Chief Evander Collier IV administered the oath of office last Friday during a special ceremony with Todd’s family, friends, and new colleagues at the police department. He will now spend the next several months in orientation and training and complete four phases of field training and evaluation before being deployed for solo patrol duties.
Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice
The family of an Osceola County woman is calling for accountability within the sheriff’s office, after she drowned in a retention pond while deputies stood on the shoreline just yards away. Our partners at Channel 9 obtained a review of the incident, in which the deputies were cleared of...
WESH
Deputies: Woman shot, killed in Orange County identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. At 7:10 a.m., deputies were on the scene located on Nashville Avenue and 42nd Street regarding the shooting. The victim, identified as Loleta Young, was found...
Man charged with arson in connection with blaze at iconic Orlando ice cream shop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fire at an iconic ice cream shop in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, records show. The fire happened May 20 at Goff’s Drive In on South Orange Blossom Trail near West Church Street. The shop has...
click orlando
‘A tremendous void:’ Family of 19-year-old found shot in car seeks help finding her killer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old woman found shot in a car at an Orange County apartment complex in June held a news conference on Tuesday to plead for help in finding the killer. Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot and critically injured at The Park at...
Comments / 2