Cocoa, FL

Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
What Are The Penalties For Marijuana Possession In Florida?

What Are The Penalties For Marijuana Possession In Florida?. The War on Drugs is a term that all politicians, regardless of ideology, use regularly to push different agendas. In a state like Florida, this policy resulted in severe penalties for any type of drug-related crime. If the police catch you with drugs in your possession, it is crucial that you immediately consult with a legal expert before you talk with any authority.
Road rage incident involving gun leads to man’s arrest

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he pointed a black 9 mm pistol at another motorist during a road rage incident. Charles George Hooker, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault. Hooker was released Saturday from the Indian River County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Homeless man suspected of burglary and threatening rape in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A homeless man in Cocoa was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into a home and threatening to rape someone inside, according to his arrest report. Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Christopher Sloan at a home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 Friday morning after he reportedly broke the side door and damaged the front door of the home.
Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of one of their deputies killing a man in parking lot of the Heritage Hotel on S Orange Blossom Trail. Cops were called to the scene at midday on August 6 after shots had been fired between two men. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Dylan Michael Jimenez suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.
Police: Bank robber sought in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for the public’s help following a bank robbery in Orlando. Officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Lee Vista Boulevard near Chickasaw Trail around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a man entered the business and showed a note and a handgun to...
Melbourne Police Department News

The Melbourne Police Department is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new headquarters building, the Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center. A ceremony to celebrate this momentous occasion with our community members and elected leaders will be held on September 14 at 11 a.m. at 250 West NASA Boulevard (northeast corner of NASA Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard).
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
ATV crash kills Florida man near Lake Bonaparte

DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Florida was killed in a crash near Lake Bonaparte this week. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal ATV crash occurred on North Shore Road in the town of Diana on August 29. The Sheriff’s Office said that 60-year-old...
PUBLIC SERVICE: Nicholas Todd Sworn In as Cocoa Police Department’s Newest Officer

ABOVE VIDEO: Nicholas Todd, 23, is the newest member of the Cocoa Police Department. Chief Evander Collier IV administered the oath of office last Friday during a special ceremony with Todd’s family, friends, and new colleagues at the police department. He will now spend the next several months in orientation and training and complete four phases of field training and evaluation before being deployed for solo patrol duties.
Deputies: Woman shot, killed in Orange County identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. At 7:10 a.m., deputies were on the scene located on Nashville Avenue and 42nd Street regarding the shooting. The victim, identified as Loleta Young, was found...
