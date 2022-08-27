What Are The Penalties For Marijuana Possession In Florida?. The War on Drugs is a term that all politicians, regardless of ideology, use regularly to push different agendas. In a state like Florida, this policy resulted in severe penalties for any type of drug-related crime. If the police catch you with drugs in your possession, it is crucial that you immediately consult with a legal expert before you talk with any authority.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO