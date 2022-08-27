ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man injured in Sunday evening crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Sunday evening crash in Adair County. It happened around 6 p.m. on Missouri Highway 11, about 20 miles west of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by Juan C. Hughes,...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Linda Lue McNew Martin, 65, Columbia, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Linda Lue McNew Martin, 65 years old of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Thursday August 25th, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Linda was born in Kirksville, Missouri on July 18th, 1957. Linda was the daughter of Clifford and Alice Dorene (Smoot) McNew. Linda graduated high school from Adair County R-II Brashear, MO in 1975.
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Marcia Kaye King, 73, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Marcia Kaye King, 73, of Bettendorf passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA. Services will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1 pm at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, MO. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am until 1 pm at Travis-Noe Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be in Parkview.
BETTENDORF, IA
ktvo.com

School bus carrying Eddyville students collides with pickup truck

NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — A group of Eddyville students walked away unharmed Wednesday after a school bus they were traveling in collided with a pickup truck. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 17955 87th St. in rural Wapello County, just west of Ottumwa. According to Wapello County Sheriff...
EDDYVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Field Day returns to Greenley Memorial Research Farm in Novelty, Mo.

Novelty, Mo. — This week, the Northern Missouri Research Extension and Education Center held its annual field day. The purpose of the day is to inform the community about new agricultural advancements that are being made. Jeff Kay, the summit director of NM-REEC, shared more about those presenting throughout...
NOVELTY, MO
ktvo.com

Semi carrying pigs overturns in Ottumwa Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A tractor-trailer loaded with pigs tipped over on a busy roundabout Monday afternoon in Ottumwa. Around 12 p.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the crash on the Highway 34-63 roundabout. When KTVO arrived on scene, the traffic...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Kirksville authorities investigate damage done to Kirk-Tran bus

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are investigating vandalism done to a Kirk-Tran bus over the weekend. The incident happened near PC Mills Park Sunday around 3:30 a.m. The bus had multiple windows broken out on it. No other details are available at this time. Authorities ask if you...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Crews seen preparing to dismantle Downtown Kirksville water tower

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A crew from Allstate Tower starting setting equipment on Monday in preparation for dismantling the old water tower in Downtown Kirksville. On August 18, the company informed the City of Kirksville that the demolition of the tower would not start on its original planned date of August 22.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville man arrested following report of Friday evening robbery

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing charges after a report of a robbery in Kirksville Friday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive for a report of a burglary and robbery. Officers interviewed several witnesses and the victim, who...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
