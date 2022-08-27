Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
New bridge on Hungry Hollow Road near Kirksville is to open sometime soon
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Residents along a section of a northeast Missouri road will have a little longer before it reopens. The new bridge that will go over Hazel Creek Lake on Hungry Hollow Road north of Kirksville will hopefully open sometime next week. Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in Sunday evening crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Sunday evening crash in Adair County. It happened around 6 p.m. on Missouri Highway 11, about 20 miles west of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by Juan C. Hughes,...
ktvo.com
Linda Lue McNew Martin, 65, Columbia, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Linda Lue McNew Martin, 65 years old of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Thursday August 25th, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Linda was born in Kirksville, Missouri on July 18th, 1957. Linda was the daughter of Clifford and Alice Dorene (Smoot) McNew. Linda graduated high school from Adair County R-II Brashear, MO in 1975.
ktvo.com
Marcia Kaye King, 73, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Marcia Kaye King, 73, of Bettendorf passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA. Services will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1 pm at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, MO. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am until 1 pm at Travis-Noe Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be in Parkview.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
School bus carrying Eddyville students collides with pickup truck
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — A group of Eddyville students walked away unharmed Wednesday after a school bus they were traveling in collided with a pickup truck. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 17955 87th St. in rural Wapello County, just west of Ottumwa. According to Wapello County Sheriff...
ktvo.com
Field Day returns to Greenley Memorial Research Farm in Novelty, Mo.
Novelty, Mo. — This week, the Northern Missouri Research Extension and Education Center held its annual field day. The purpose of the day is to inform the community about new agricultural advancements that are being made. Jeff Kay, the summit director of NM-REEC, shared more about those presenting throughout...
ktvo.com
Construction to begin on new sidewalk along Baltimore Street in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Work is set to begin next week on new sidewalk construction along North Baltimore Street in Kirksville. Construction is expected to start on Tuesday, Sept, 6. The project goes from the intersection at New Street north to Missouri Highway 6. The sidewalk will provide safer passage...
ktvo.com
Semi carrying pigs overturns in Ottumwa Monday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A tractor-trailer loaded with pigs tipped over on a busy roundabout Monday afternoon in Ottumwa. Around 12 p.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the crash on the Highway 34-63 roundabout. When KTVO arrived on scene, the traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Kirksville authorities investigate damage done to Kirk-Tran bus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are investigating vandalism done to a Kirk-Tran bus over the weekend. The incident happened near PC Mills Park Sunday around 3:30 a.m. The bus had multiple windows broken out on it. No other details are available at this time. Authorities ask if you...
ktvo.com
Crews seen preparing to dismantle Downtown Kirksville water tower
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A crew from Allstate Tower starting setting equipment on Monday in preparation for dismantling the old water tower in Downtown Kirksville. On August 18, the company informed the City of Kirksville that the demolition of the tower would not start on its original planned date of August 22.
ktvo.com
Kirksville man arrested following report of Friday evening robbery
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing charges after a report of a robbery in Kirksville Friday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive for a report of a burglary and robbery. Officers interviewed several witnesses and the victim, who...
ktvo.com
University of Missouri employees rally against changes to paid time off policies
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Demonstrators at a union rally on the Mizzou campus showed their opposition Monday to proposed changes to the University of Missouri System’s employee paid time off policies. University leaders said the proposed changes would make their job openings more competitive. University leaders held their fourth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Scotland County Hospital board holds meeting to address community concerns
MEMPHIS, Mo. — The Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors is facing backlash over lack of transparency surrounding a recent change in leadership at the hospital. The board faced a crowded room of concerned citizens during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening. It was the first public meeting...
Comments / 0