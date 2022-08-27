ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uoflcardgame.com

Another cake walk over Syracuse would be good for Louisville football

The University of Louisville football team has had great success against Syracuse the last three seasons. The Cardinals cakewalking past the Orange by a combined total of 127 to 37 points. But those games were at Cardinal Stadium. Saturday night’s season opener is in the Carrier Dome in New York.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

UofL’s NIL collective ‘502 Circle’ goes live

At midnight Sunday, the University of Louisville’s collective to help fund Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) resources for UofL athletes went live. An independent NIL Collective, established to provide opportunities for UofL student-athletes to maximize their NIL based on hard-earned success. And according to founder Marc Spiegel:. It’s important for...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy