Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Second Phase Set for October
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through the County’s Department of Housing and Human Services, will no longer accept applications effective Thursday, August 31. Housing and Human Services will use the month of September to finish processing applications that have already been...
More visitors expected on Space Coast as Artemis I launch bumped to Labor Day weekend
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is preparing for its second Artemis I launch attempt, set for Saturday afternoon. Monday’s mission was scrubbed after the launch team wasn’t able to properly chill down one of the SLS rocket’s four main engines. The next launch attempt is set...
spacecoastdaily.com
Ring Power Corporation to Host Career Fairs Sept. 13 at Eastern Florida State College
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida’s Cat dealer announced that it is hiring hundreds of technicians across north and central Florida. It will host a series of Career Fairs at its branches over the coming months as it seeks...
Happening Wednesday: Boeing to host hiring event in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Want to work for one of the country’s largest aerospace companies? Good news: There’s a hiring event coming up on Wednesday in Brevard County. Boeing is hiring for various engineer positions, including structural, design, manufacturing, power, and operations technicians. Some of those positions will support programs including the International Space Station, Starliner and Space Launch System.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools
One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Expects Huge Crowd for Rescheduled Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch Now Set For Saturday
WATCH MEDIA BRIEFING: NASA officials have determined the new launch date for the Artemis 1 liftoff of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule from pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center will be no earlier than Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:17 p.m. Brevard County time, followed by a two-hour launch window.
UPDATE: Traffic moving after rollover crash shut down I-4 eastbound in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on Interstate 4 in Central Florida need to use caution Tuesday morning. Traffic in the area is moving again though slowdowns are expected in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders are still on the scene as they work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASA to give update after moon rocket launch scrubbed over engine issues
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — After mission leaders scrubbed the first launch attempt of NASA’s new moon rocket Monday, many are wondering when the next attempt will be. NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is still grounded Tuesday morning after engine issues halted its planned Monday launch. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together
Sunshine Mobile Home Park showers homeowners with free flowersSunshine Mobile Home Park. The space coast is home to Sunshine Mobile Home Park, a cozy affordable housing property located in Cocoa, where homeowners can enjoy the Florida sun and good neighbors. Recently, the community's manager wanted to give something back to the residents, so she hosted a park-wide initiative to plant flowers throughout the community.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: BCSO Features Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’
ABOVE VIDEO: The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office featured Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from the Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’. Deputy Yanick recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after serving as an officer in Virginia. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In the latest edition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 91 for Brevard On Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Wednesday in Brevard County calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. ■ Wednesday Night: A 20...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
spacecoastdaily.com
National Hurricane Center Elevates Potential Risk of Tropical Depression Developing in Atlantic
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center released a new report on Monday about a disturbance developing in the Atlantic that is located over central tropical Atlantic and producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Experts say the system (shown in red) is entering a “only marginally...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Underway After Fatal Vehicle vs. Motorized Wheelchair Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their dog were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the scene,...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Zoo Tests Bear-Resistant Items with Florida Black Bears Brody and Cheyenne
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Faced with a bright yellow canister filled with nuts and watermelon, Cheyenne the Florida black bear took her time trying to break into the sealed can. After rolling it with no luck, she carefully tried to pry it open at the can’s lip. No luck....
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, after years of dialysis. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 2nd, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, Illinois followed by a family dinner at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.
spacecoastdaily.com
SIT DOWN WITH STEVE: Pediatric Cancer Survivors Julie Spurlock and Sydney Creel Talk About Their Struggles
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It is the month where we all go “gold” in honor of those that have battled cancer and in memory of those that have died from cancer. The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson...
Comments / 0