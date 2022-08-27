ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Second Phase Set for October

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through the County’s Department of Housing and Human Services, will no longer accept applications effective Thursday, August 31. Housing and Human Services will use the month of September to finish processing applications that have already been...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Wednesday: Boeing to host hiring event in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Want to work for one of the country’s largest aerospace companies? Good news: There’s a hiring event coming up on Wednesday in Brevard County. Boeing is hiring for various engineer positions, including structural, design, manufacturing, power, and operations technicians. Some of those positions will support programs including the International Space Station, Starliner and Space Launch System.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Brevard County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
County
Brevard County, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

FL county giving AR-15 rifles to its schools

One school district in Florida has added AR-15 rifles in a safe in all schools to better prepare school resource officers for a possible active shooter situation. Flowers said keeping rifles on campus at Indian River County schools will allow school resource officers to “respond immediately” to a threat. More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the district’s schools.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
#Nasa
Laura Slawny

Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together

Sunshine Mobile Home Park showers homeowners with free flowersSunshine Mobile Home Park. The space coast is home to Sunshine Mobile Home Park, a cozy affordable housing property located in Cocoa, where homeowners can enjoy the Florida sun and good neighbors. Recently, the community's manager wanted to give something back to the residents, so she hosted a park-wide initiative to plant flowers throughout the community.
COCOA, FL
NewsBreak
Traffic
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 8

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, after years of dialysis. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 2nd, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, Illinois followed by a family dinner at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.
PALM BAY, FL

