Whittemore, MI

Alpena and Oscoda Roll to Wins

ALPENA, MI- After getting off to a 1-2-1 start, the Alpena Boys Soccer team was looking to get back to .500. The Wildcats wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, Cameron Young scored just 45 seconds into the game to give Alpena a 1-0 lead. Alpena would go on to score four times in the first half rolling to a 6-0 victory over Harbor Springs.
ALPENA, MI
Au Gres-Sims Wolverines Bite Atlanta Huskies

ATLANTA, MI – The Au Gres-Sims Wolverines were on the road to take on the Atlanta Huskies in their season opener. The Wolverines had good movement down the field and were in scoring position only a few minutes into the game. Au Gres-Sims got on the board and completed the two-point conversion with 9:24 on the clock.
ATLANTA, MI
Alpena Jets Back in Action

ALPENA, MI- The Alpena Jets youth football program serves as a way for the young kids in town to learn the game, with hopes of playing for the Alpena High Wildcats one day. The program which has over 125 players, offers five teams in four separate age groups. The fifth and sixth grade group is so large, that league rules force the Jets to form two separate but even teams.
ALPENA, MI
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Temporary Second Avenue Closure

According to a press release from the City of Alpena, beginning Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.; Second Avenue, between Alfred Street and Spratt Street, will be closed to all traffic for tree removal. It is expected to reopen to traffic by 5:00 p.m. Signage and barricades will be present to guide traffic around the closure, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
ALPENA, MI
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
MIDLAND, MI
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
SAGINAW, MI
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
Family Enterprise Inc. Sells Business to True North Threads

The concern is always there that a large nationwide chain will take over when a family-owned business changes hands in a small town. However, the recent sale of Family Enterprise Embroidery to True North Threads is calming the locals in Alpena. Diane Cantle has owned the business for over 25 years but is excited to retire. “We’ve worked really hard for a long time, going from transfers from a heat press in a garage to what we have now,” she said.
ALPENA, MI
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
BAY COUNTY, MI

