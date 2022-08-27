The concern is always there that a large nationwide chain will take over when a family-owned business changes hands in a small town. However, the recent sale of Family Enterprise Embroidery to True North Threads is calming the locals in Alpena. Diane Cantle has owned the business for over 25 years but is excited to retire. “We’ve worked really hard for a long time, going from transfers from a heat press in a garage to what we have now,” she said.

ALPENA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO