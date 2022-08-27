Read full article on original website
Waking up to the 40s Friday morning
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
Humidity drops Wednesday, fall feel later this week
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Colleen Hurley.
Heat, humidity will peak Tuesday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
It has been a wet August, but drought conditions persist in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Several rain storms over the last couple weeks of August have drenched parts of Maine. In fact, based on preliminary numbers, Portland has recorded 5.55 inches of rain in August, including more than an inch on Wednesday. That total is about 2 inches above average for...
Wednesday morning rain helps break humidity
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
Maine residents, energy suppliers prepare for home heating oil challenges this winter
FREEPORT, Maine -- Aug. 31, 2022 — Inflated prices, low inventories, and potential supply disruptions are expected to affect Maine in the coming months, a state where 60% of homes rely on heating oil, the most heating oil dependent state in the nation. While the price topped out at...
Back to School! Classes have started for many Maine students
SACO, Maine — Students in most schools in Maine are now back in class, with the first day of school on Wednesday for many. Some schools went back earlier this week and some schools in the state actually started last week. There are some schools that don't start until after Labor Day.
Maine school district rolling out new technology tracking student ridership on buses
HALLOWELL, Maine — This week, students in RSU 2 schools will be issued RFID cards to record when they board and exit school buses. The cards containing small computer chips will be roughly the size of a credit card or ID. District leaders consider the system a safety enhancement...
Maine man accused of stealing a car with woman, baby in the backseat
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Maine man accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and infant inside faced a judge Monday afternoon. David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.
MaineHealth receives $1 million federal grant to expand rural access to maternal health services
NORWAY, Maine — Federal and state officials met at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway on Monday to announce a $1 million federal grant for MaineHealth to expand access to maternal health services in rural Maine. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health Resources and Services Administration...
Charges dropped against Maine man convicted of murder
ALFRED, Maine — The state has now dropped all charges against a Limington man who was convicted of murdering his neighbor with a machete in 2016. The state filed its motion to dismiss the case against Bruce Akers on Aug. 25, citing a lack of sufficient evidence due to rulings that tossed evidence in the case.
