ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

It has been a wet August, but drought conditions persist in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Several rain storms over the last couple weeks of August have drenched parts of Maine. In fact, based on preliminary numbers, Portland has recorded 5.55 inches of rain in August, including more than an inch on Wednesday. That total is about 2 inches above average for...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
WMTW

Back to School! Classes have started for many Maine students

SACO, Maine — Students in most schools in Maine are now back in class, with the first day of school on Wednesday for many. Some schools went back earlier this week and some schools in the state actually started last week. There are some schools that don't start until after Labor Day.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Griswold
WMTW

Maine man accused of stealing a car with woman, baby in the backseat

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Maine man accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and infant inside faced a judge Monday afternoon. David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, faces four felony charges, including two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.
HAMPTON, NH
WMTW

Charges dropped against Maine man convicted of murder

ALFRED, Maine — The state has now dropped all charges against a Limington man who was convicted of murdering his neighbor with a machete in 2016. The state filed its motion to dismiss the case against Bruce Akers on Aug. 25, citing a lack of sufficient evidence due to rulings that tossed evidence in the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy