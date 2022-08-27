ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
thisis50.com

GA rising stars Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth have signed a deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution

Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth aka ‘Southern Playas’ have been making noise on the Atlanta indie scene for quite some time. You may have first heard about the duo performing and making a name for themselves at Department Store on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. A lot of other people’s first encounter with the group was when they toured the country opening for hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg or their memorable performances at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. If you’re a new comer to the movement you should definitely catch up on their music and check out “Southern Playas Vol.1 and 2” which is available on all digital streaming platforms. Volume 3 of the Southern Playas series will be releasing this fall on 300 Entertainment’s independent distribution arm ‘Sparta’. This is a highly anticipated release amongst their fans in Atlanta. Clay who first caught a buzz from being discovered by fellow Savannah native and ‘Outkast’ legend ‘Big Boi’ has been having a heck of solo run with a number of appearances on MTV and BET for his music videos as well as cameos in other peoples videos like hip hop legend Missy Elliot. While Pimp Sweet Tooth on the other hand has become a Tik Tok phenomenon gaining over 5 million views on the app in the past year. His poems and freestyles have been gaining the attention of lots of other influencers and celebrities; ultimately catapulting the South Carolina native to instant stardom. Outside of music, Clay James is also making his acting debut in the film “Out On A Lim” starring Tray Chaney and Jamal Woolard which is set to release later this year. Both these young men are also entrepreneurs and thriving business owners; Clay has a studio in Decatur called ‘Sound Lynk’ and Sweet Tooth owns ‘Playas Only Clothing Co’ which is gaining a big buzz in Atlanta. The group also have a new single releasing soon with DJ Funky and The Coalition DJs entitled “She A Hustla” produced by Zaytoven. Stay in tune with their movement by following them on social media:
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Brookhaven to host Doggy Dip Days Sept. 10 and 11

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brookhaven will host Doggy Dip Days at Murphey Candler Pool Sept. 10 and 11. Each day will have two three-hour time slots. Dogs weighing up to 35 pounds will have one slot; dogs weighing above 35 will have the other. Large dogs will have the pool from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and small dogs will be able to swim from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Alcohol
CBS 46

Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta firefighters respond to high-rise fire in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Streets have been closed in response to a fire at a high-rise building under construction at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive. The fire is under control and the Atlanta Fire Department is dousing hot spots. Firefighters could be seen on the roof sifting through charred materials.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive kicks off Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’re getting ready to kick off a month-long donation drive for CBS46 Cares Books to Kids. Our Books to Kids donation drive has been able to provide 60,000 books to children in need, and we need the community’s help to keep our kids reading.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
munaluchi

Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia

This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services. On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns. After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants. The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy