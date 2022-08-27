Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
CBS 46
Zoo Atlanta uses TikTok to continue conversation around conservation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There are new TikTok stars in town! Some have massive ears, others walk with their arms. We are talking about animals at Zoo Atlanta. The Zoo is putting its animals in the spotlight to talk about ways our community can help protect them. If you grew...
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
thisis50.com
GA rising stars Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth have signed a deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution
Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth aka ‘Southern Playas’ have been making noise on the Atlanta indie scene for quite some time. You may have first heard about the duo performing and making a name for themselves at Department Store on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. A lot of other people’s first encounter with the group was when they toured the country opening for hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg or their memorable performances at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. If you’re a new comer to the movement you should definitely catch up on their music and check out “Southern Playas Vol.1 and 2” which is available on all digital streaming platforms. Volume 3 of the Southern Playas series will be releasing this fall on 300 Entertainment’s independent distribution arm ‘Sparta’. This is a highly anticipated release amongst their fans in Atlanta. Clay who first caught a buzz from being discovered by fellow Savannah native and ‘Outkast’ legend ‘Big Boi’ has been having a heck of solo run with a number of appearances on MTV and BET for his music videos as well as cameos in other peoples videos like hip hop legend Missy Elliot. While Pimp Sweet Tooth on the other hand has become a Tik Tok phenomenon gaining over 5 million views on the app in the past year. His poems and freestyles have been gaining the attention of lots of other influencers and celebrities; ultimately catapulting the South Carolina native to instant stardom. Outside of music, Clay James is also making his acting debut in the film “Out On A Lim” starring Tray Chaney and Jamal Woolard which is set to release later this year. Both these young men are also entrepreneurs and thriving business owners; Clay has a studio in Decatur called ‘Sound Lynk’ and Sweet Tooth owns ‘Playas Only Clothing Co’ which is gaining a big buzz in Atlanta. The group also have a new single releasing soon with DJ Funky and The Coalition DJs entitled “She A Hustla” produced by Zaytoven. Stay in tune with their movement by following them on social media:
CBS 46
Amid calls to step down, Peachtree City councilwoman sells home, leaves city
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta city councilwoman accused of abusing her power for her own benefit has left her post. Peachtree City Councilwoman Gretchen Caola sold her home and left the city. This comes less than one week after our CBS46 investigation exposed Caola and her husband,...
CBS 46
Brookhaven to host Doggy Dip Days Sept. 10 and 11
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brookhaven will host Doggy Dip Days at Murphey Candler Pool Sept. 10 and 11. Each day will have two three-hour time slots. Dogs weighing up to 35 pounds will have one slot; dogs weighing above 35 will have the other. Large dogs will have the pool from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and small dogs will be able to swim from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Eater
Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand Closes Permanently on Marietta Street September 4
The Marietta Street location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand near Georgia Tech is closing Sunday, September 4, owner Delia Champion confirms to Eater. The property on which the restaurant resides is being sold, Champion says. There are no plans to open another location elsewhere in Atlanta. The original East...
CBS 46
Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
CBS 46
Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
CBS 46
Atlanta firefighters respond to high-rise fire in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Streets have been closed in response to a fire at a high-rise building under construction at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive. The fire is under control and the Atlanta Fire Department is dousing hot spots. Firefighters could be seen on the roof sifting through charred materials.
CBS 46
CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive kicks off Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’re getting ready to kick off a month-long donation drive for CBS46 Cares Books to Kids. Our Books to Kids donation drive has been able to provide 60,000 books to children in need, and we need the community’s help to keep our kids reading.
CBS 46
Atlanta Medical Center employees say hospital closure could have dire consequences
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Right now Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) is full of patients and employees. But in two months the entire building will be empty. On Wednesday Wellstar sent out a company memo notifying employees they would be ending all operations at AMC on November 1st. Rodney Jenkins works...
Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia
This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
CBS 46
Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services. On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns. After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing...
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
thesource.com
Fulton County, GA District Attorney Announces Indictment of 26 Who Targeted Celebrities and Wealthy Individuals in Home Invasions
Months after a sweeping RICO indicting Young Stoner Life Records, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of 26 people involved in home invasions of Atlanta celebrities. According to CBS46, the arrested are a part of Drug Rich Gang, a unit that is composed of members of...
CBS 46
14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants. The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year...
CBS 46
Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
CBS 46
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
