ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County Executive candidate could be bowing out

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ljl2Q_0hXKgdgQ00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Republican Central Committee Chair Rene Artman said on Friday that Katherine Pinner will be filing legal paperwork to remove her name from the November ballot. She said Pinner did not go into details about why.

When Pinner, a political newcomer, defeated state Rep. Shamed Dogan in the Republican primary in early August, many republicans were shocked. Few voters knew a great deal about the self-published author, hoping to become the next county executive.

Artman said the party will select a replacement if Pinner steps down.

“We will not let Sam Page just walk away with it,” she said.

Top Story: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday

St. Louis County election officials said candidates do have a window of opportunity to directly ask the election board to remove their name. In this case, that deadline has come and gone.  Pinner will need to file a petition of withdrawal to the court, according to election officials.

“It’s a relatively simple procedure,” said Rick Stream, Republican director of elections for St. Louis County. “The court will act very quickly on something like this because we have a time frame where we have to prepare the ballot for the elections.”

There is also a deadline for when a name can be removed by a court order. An order is required at least eight weeks prior to the election. In this case, that would make the deadline September 13.

Election officials said the St. Louis County Republican Central Committee would be allowed to select a new candidate. Artman said she would call a special meeting to present a replacement for approval.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we are up to the task to get it done,” she said.

An election law known as the “sore loser” law prohibits the replacement from being someone who was on the primary ballot and lost. It would rule out Dogan being the replacement.

A statement released by the campaign for St. Louis County Executive Same Page refers to how many votes Pinner received.  She defeated Dogan by more than 7,000 votes.  The statement read in part, “…her voters are going to hate it if a woman is bullied off the ballot.”

FOX 2 reached out to Pinner for a response, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shamed Dogan
FOX2Now

Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

(AP) – The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed him for more than 24 hours and driven against his will to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Politics Local#Election Local#Central Committee Chair#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy