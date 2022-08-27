ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Takeaways from Patriots' preseason finale

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyBw1_0hXKgNku00

Mac Jones on Patriots' offensive struggles and how to fix them before regular season 01:31

BOSTON -- The preseason is over for the Patriots, ending with a 23-6 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The next time the Patriots play a game of football, it's going to count.

That is a bit worrisome considering the team didn't look all that great during the preseason. Friday night's finale was no exception, as the first-team offense struggled in their final tune-up before facing the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.

The Patriots don't really look ready for games that count. They now have two weeks to put it together. But before we move on to Miami, here are some takeaways from New England's preseason finale.

The offense still doesn't look good

Mac Jones and the offensive starters got four drives on Friday night, and all they mustered was a field goal. They had two three-and-outs and another drive ended on a terrible Jones interception. After converting a fourth-and-3 and driving down the field on their final possession, they had a touchdown taken off the board because of a DeVante Parker OPI.

There was also some questionable play-calling, with Jones going for a deep pass to Parker on a third-and-3. They did  not connect on the heave. At least the offense stayed on the field and Jones delivered a dart to Kendrick Bourne on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

Jones was frustrated on the sideline and didn't look comfortable out there, even when the offensive line was giving him time to do his thing.

The offense, as a whole, does not look ready for the regular season. The starters got seven series in the preseason, and only one of them ended with a touchdown. Four of those drives ended with a three-and-out.

The offense has a lot of work to do leading up to Week 1 in Miami.

Ty Montgomery's injury is worrisome

Montgomery was set to have a big role in the offense, giving Jones a versatile threat out of the backfield. But the veteran had to be carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

If Montgomery misses time to start the season, Rhamondre Stevenson may be in line to catch passes out of the backfield, with J.J. Taylor another candidate if he makes the roster.

Issues along the offensive line

On the first running play of the game, the line gave Stevenson nothing to work with and he was taken down for a four-yard loss. Stevenson picked up just 22 yards on his five carries as the line continues to struggle with the new run scheme.

The line did give Jones some time to do his thing on occasion, but the quarterback was sacked twice and hit four times on the night.

Michael Onwenu was also hit with a hold to start the second drive, forcing the offense to deal with a first-and-20. The starting offensive line was out there for four series, and the Patriots offense couldn't do much of anything.

Defense got torched on Las Vegas' first drive

Friday night started out as a "Jarrett Stidham Revenge Game" as the Raiders QB torched Patriots starters for 72 yards on Vegas' first drive. Ja'Whaun Bentley missed a tackle to let DJ Turner go for a 14-yard pickup, and the middle of the field was onve again wide open as Jesper Horsted broke free for a 30-yard reception. The Raiders were in the red zone after just three plays.

Las Vegas had to settle for a field goal after Kyle Dugger -- who bit hard on Stidham's play-fake on the Horsted completion -- came up with a huge run stuff on third-and-2. But what we saw from the starting defense was not all that uplifting.

Matt Judon is still Matt Judon

At least Matt Judon remains a beast. He crushed Chase Garbers on the final play of the first quarter to force an incompletion and a Raiders three-and-out. It was a welcome sight after Las Vegas scored on each of its first two possessions.

Bourne makes his debut

It has been an odd summer for Kendrick Bourne. He didn't play last week against the Panthers after he got the boot from joint practices for fighting, and finally made his preseason debut on Friday night.

He only caught two passes for 16 yards, but one of his catches came off a nice fourth-down route to keep the drive alive for New England. It was good to see the Jones-to-Bourne connection that shined for large stretches of last season.

Penalties cost the Patriots points

This will drive Bill Belichick mad, even in the preseason. A DeVante Paker OPI took a touchdown off the board in the first half, and a Jalen Wydermyer hold cost the Patriots another touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots had to settle for field goals on both drives, with red zone penalties costing them eight points on the night.

Jack Jones has a nose for the ball

The rookie is a rocket out there and had some nice plays in the second half. Early in the third quarter he delivered one pop that knocked the ball out of Austin Walters' hands on third down.

He also had two nice pass-breakups in the third quarter. Jones showed off some really great closing speed throughout the summer and looks like he could develop into a play-maker in the secondary. He does take a lot of chances out there, but he'll have plenty of opportunities to make plays as a rookie.

Marcus Jones too

The other other Jones in the defensive backfield made a nice play too, as Marcus Jones knocked a touchdown away from Keelan Cole by jumping his slant route in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders scored on the next play, but it's always nice to see rookies making plays out there.

Nice Run by the Rook

Continuing that trend, rookie running back Kevin Harris broke off a nice 33-yard run on his first carry of the night, getting the Patriots to the Las Vegas 3-yard line.

Harris found a nice groove and made some good moves on his way to 44 yards on four carries. He did, however, fumble away his last carry of the night with under two minutes to play.

Zappe was picked by a former Patriots wide receiver

Does that scream final preseason game, or does that scream final preseason game?

Bailey Zappe forced a throw with the defense in his face, and it fell into the arms of Isaiah Zuber downfield. That would have been a good thing a few years ago, but Zuber is now a receiver (and apparently a defensive back) for the Raiders.

Jennings keeps applying the pressure

We'll close on a positive, and that is the continued pressure coming from Anfernee Jennings. He's not only locked down a roster spot, but could be a massive presence in the middle of the defense this season.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Boston

Breaking down Patriots' 53-man roster

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' initial 53-man roster is set following Tuesday's round of cuts. Chances are the roster will fluctuate a little bit ahead of Week 1 against the Dolphins, but the Patriots have their regular season roster for now.Which means we have a chance to break down an actual roster over the next week-plus. Questions remains about the depth at some pretty important places on the field.Of the 53 players currently in the mix, 22 players are on the offensive side of the ball, 25 of them are on defense and six play on special teams. Here's a quick...
NFL
CBS Boston

Which undrafted free agent could make Patriots' 53-man roster?

BOSTON -- The preseason is over and the Patriots will soon turn their attention to Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. But first, Bill Belichick and crew have to make some roster cuts. A lot of roster cuts, actually.Every team in the NFL has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to get their roster to the NFL's 53-man limit. The Patriots will be setting 27 players free over the next 24 hours, which is never an easy thing to do for any team.While most of the attention will be on which players get cut, there is also a pretty impressive streak...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Patriots make roster cuts, set initial 53-man roster

BOSTON -- With the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players hitting on Tuesday, the New England Patriots were busy.The team placed the following players on injured reserve:DE Henry AndersonWR Kristian WilkersonDefensive lineman Daniel Ekuale was placed on the suspended list, for his two-game suspension that was issued in June.The following players were cut:TE Devin AsiasiDB Justin BethelOL Drew DesjarlaisOL Yasir DurantOL James FerentzOL Arlington HambrightWR Josh HammondRB Kevin HarrisDB Brad HawkinsWR Lil'Jordan HumphreyLB Harvey LangiLB Cameron McGroneCB Terrance MitchellOL Bill MurrayWR Tre NixonDL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.DL LaBryan RayOL Kody RusseyOL Will ShermanTE Matt SokolRB J.J. TaylorK Tristan VizcainoLB Nate...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Mitchell, Schooler react to making Patriots' roster

FOXBORO -- Tuesday was not a particularly fun day for a lot of people in the NFL, as rosters had to be trimmed down to 53 players. That left a lot of players looking for new teams early Tuesday evening.It wasn't even a fun of a day for those who made a roster, including a pair of Patriots undrafted free agents. Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell both made New England's 53-man roster after going undrafted in April, making it 19 straight years that at least one UDFA has made the Patriots out of training camp.While both had impressive camps and...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world celebrates big Stephen Curry news

Stephen Curry has turned into one of the best point guards in NBA history, winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors along with two MVP trophies amongst many other accomplishments in his NBA career. However, at one stage of his basketball career, he was just a kid leading...
NBA
CBS Boston

Release of Devin Asiasi ends forgettable era at tight end for Pats

BOSTON -- In the spring of 2010, Bill Belichick decided to overlook some medical red flags and take a gamble on an intriguing tight end prospect out of the University of Arizona. It was a decision that kind of worked out.For the better part of a decade, Belichick and the Patriots were blessed to get some of the best tight end play in the history of football out of Rob Gronkowski. A dominant pass catcher, a bully of a run blocker, and a personality to boot, Gronk was a once-in-a-lifetime player throughout his Patriots career.Yet Gronkowski retired after winning the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Dolphins release Sony Michel

BOSTON -- Sony Michel is now looking for his third team in a little over a year.The running back was released by the Miami Dolphins on Monday, one day ahead of the final cutdown day in the NFL.A first-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2018, Michel had signed with the Dolphins in May, after spending last year with the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams last August.Michael played in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams last year, rushing 208 times for 845 yards and four touchdowns and catching 21 passes for...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Pats heading to Miami early to get used to Florida heat

BOSTON -- Normally, an NFL team will fly into a visiting city one day before playing a game. The Patriots will be heading to South Florida a little bit earlier, though.According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi and former Rhode Island sportscaster Yianni Kourakis, the Patriots will be flying to Florida on Tuesday next week, giving them a few days on the practice field to get used to the blistering temperatures ahead of their Week 1 game against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11.The heat won't be anything new for the Patriots, who have practiced all summer amid heat waves and a drought in New England before wrapping up their preseason with some joint practices under the Las Vegas sun.But Miami has always been a difficult place for the Patriots to play, no matter the time of year. The Patriots have gone just 9-13 in Miami during Belichick's head coaching tenure in New England. That includes losses in four of the last five years and seven of the last nine years.
NFL
CBS Boston

Panthers cut Kenny Robinson, who concussed Kristian Wilkerson

BOSTON -- The joint practices between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers two weeks ago were marred by multiple instances of fighting. Now, one of the players responsible for one of the fights has been cut from his team.The Panthers cut safety Kenny Robinson on Tuesday, as teams around the league trim their rosters from 80 to 53 players.Robinson delivered a hit on Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill, one in which that level of contact was not necessarily expected. Robinson reportedly stood over Wilkerson, who was down with a concussion, causing tensions to escalate between the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Boston

Mac Jones, Patriots offense ironing out new wrinkles

FOXBORO -- After struggling through training camp and preseason, the Patriots offense has some work to do ahead of Week 1. A lot of work.There will be a lot of self-scouting leading up to Sept. 11 in Miami, as Mac Jones and company continues to work on the new wrinkles that have been added to the offense. Those wrinkles have required a lot of ironing by Jones this summer, and that ironing continues with the regular season right around the corner.The preseason did not go so well for the second-year quarterback, who was visibly frustrated in the two exhibition games...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots sign Lil'Jordan Humphrey to practice squad

FOXBORO -- Lil'Jordan Humphrey did not make the Patriots' 53-man roster. But the wide receiver still has a spot in New England.Humphrey is reportedly joining the Patriots' practice squad, according to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald. Humphrey was released on Tuesday despite an impressive showing in training camp and during the preseason.Humphrey didn't sign with the Patriots until the middle of June, but he made an immediate impact on the field. He caught on quickly in training camp and played in all three preseason games, hauling in a team-high 13 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.But it wasn't...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots don't add any players on waiver wire, one day after cuts

BOSTON -- One day after rosters around the league went from 80 to 53, the Patriots didn't add any players via the waiver wire.Teams had until noon on Wednesday to claim any players who had been waived a day earlier, and though 33 players were claimed around the league, the Patriots didn't make any additions. The Patriots had been at No. 21 on the waiver wire priority list, and it's not yet known if they had placed a claim on a player that was taken earlier on the wire.That could be because the team figures to be in line to sign at least one player to the 53-man roster, once Tyquan Thornton officially is placed on injured reserve. The team could add another player if Ty Montgomery requires an IR stint as well.The Patriots did lose one player to the waiver wire in tight end Devin Asiasi, who was reportedly set to join the Patriots' practice squad before the Bengals claimed him. Asiasi was the only player waived by the Patriots who was claimed on Wednesday, and the Patriots are now free to build their practice squad and make any other necessary roster moves as they prepare for the 2022 season.
NFL
CBS Boston

Free agent RB Sony Michel meeting with Chargers on Wednesday

FOXBORO -- Sony Michel was a surprise cut by the Miami Dolphins on Monday. But the former Patriots running back may not be unemployed for long.Michel already has a free-agent visit lined up for Wednesday, when he'll meet with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Michel played for the other team in L.A. last season, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns for the Rams. He ran for just 80 yards in the playoffs, but won his second Super Bowl ring as Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams ahead of last season for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. A first-round selection by New England in 2018, Michel rushed for over 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Patriots. He was a huge part of New England's march to a Super Bowl LIII title, rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns over his three playoff games. Should he land with the Chargers, Michel would be joining a talented running back group that already includes Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, and rookie Isaiah Spiller. 
NFL
CBS Boston

Here are the statistical leaders from Patriots' preseason

BOSTON -- The preseason is over. But there's a long way to go before the regular season begins.Thanks to the elimination of the fourth preseason game, there's now a two-week break between the end of the preseason and the start of the real season. The summer is already long enough in the football world, but that two-week gap without any action can feel like a month.In the meantime, teams will have to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. Doing so is never easy for any team, and the Patriots are no different. While they may not have...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

The 2022 Tom Brady-New England Patriots dual viewing schedule

BOSTON -- It was new and weird in year one. It was interesting in year two. Now in year three, it may just qualify as a tradition. It is the activity of New Englanders watching the Patriots, of course, while still keeping an eye on Tom Brady.Even Bill Belichick can't help himself from keeping tabs on his former QB:Sure, Brady seems to be losing fans by the day around these parts, whether due to his omission of all things New England in his retirement announcement, or how he's "changed" into a different person in Tampa, or the simple fact that watching...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Gallinari will reportedly miss Celtics' training camp

BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari will have to wait a little longer before making his Celtics debut. But the forward won't miss too much time after tearing his meniscus over the weekend, according to a report.Gallinari suffered the injury on Saturday while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game. The Italian National Team announced that Gallinari did not sustain any ligament or ACL damage in his knee, but he will be sidelined for next month's EuroBasket tournament.That much was obvious after the 34-year-old suffered the no-contact injury. It will also keep him out of Celtics' training camp next...
BOSTON, MA
