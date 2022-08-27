ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside new-look Rancocas Valley football program and its Week 0 win over Williamstown

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 5 days ago
MOUNT HOLLY – The running joke within the Rancocas Valley High School football program is that it feels like new head coach Garrett Lucas and junior Malachi Castle are father and son.

“Even the coaches, let’s say like he’s not focused for something, it’s like coach, go get your kid,” Lucas laughed.

However, that relationship is a backbone of the new-look squad.

The Red Devils had only won five total games over the past three falls, but they got a season-opening victory Friday as they took down Williamstown 21-14 at Coach Bill Gordon Field.

“It was electric,” said Lucas, who got a Gatorade bath as the clock hit zero as well as the game ball. “I’m so proud of our guys because I want to say the scrutiny they got, that they’ve been labeled as losers, even in our 7-on-7’s, they’re like oh, same old R.V., they (stink), for them to actually secure a win when it matters … for them to see the success they had is what they finally needed.”

Castle knew it was coming.

The defensive end/fullback played for Lucas the past two seasons at Delran. Lucas helped turnaround a Bears program that had four straight losing seasons before his arrival into a squad that went 25-8 the past four campaigns.

“Everybody was asking me is this guy a good coach? Is this guy a good coach? And I told them the truth, he’s a great coach,” Castle said. “I just followed his lead and everyone followed me.”

“He was the one that was validating us as coaches,” Lucas explained. “Me, coach (Mike) Wallace, who he’s known forever, he’s like guys, when things get rough, and they have, even through workouts, guys are like what are we doing this for, because it’s hard, but he’s like guys, trust it.”

Castle was the epitome of that hard work Friday as he was a pivotal piece on both sides of the ball. He had 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss and drew at least one holding call at defensive end, eventually forcing Williamstown to start rolling its offense away from him.

He also played fullback on offense where he was a crucial lead blocker, had 11 carries for 62 yards and 3 receptions for 35 more.

“Tough times you got to be a dog,” he said. “It is my first time playing on the big stage both ways, and it feels good. I’m tired, I’m sore, but it feels good. It was worth it.”

It’s that type of effort that has quickly made him a leader on this team despite only transferring within the last year.

“He’s an animal,” said quarterback Kevin Burr, who had a rushing score in the victory.

Lucas believes Castle will be considered among Burlington County’s best players when the season is all said and done.

Burr, who played at Rancocas Valley his first two years before transferring to Camden Catholic as a junior then returning this year, believes this team will be considered one of South Jerseys’ best.

“(The victory) gives us hope, hope that’s well deserved and well earned because the time we put in in the offseason,” he said. “We’re going to have more than five wins this year. I can promise you that.”

Three things we learned

Rancocas Valley has multiple options in the backfield: Jerimya Paula was the Red Devils’ starting tailback Friday and he flashed with 39 yards on seven carries, but he got banged up in the second quarter and didn’t return.

In came Nicholas Lingle, who showed off his skills with multiple cutbacks on a dazzling 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 46 yards on five attempts. However, he got hurt as well and didn’t play the fourth.

No matter. Sophomore, Montre Wilson, a Pemberton transfer, had 71 yards on four carries in the final period, including a 47-yarder to get his team out of the shadow of its own end zone, and what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown, a 25-yard ankle-breaking scamper with 7:11 left to go up 21-7.

“I just had to step up and play that role,” Wilson said.

Lucas didn’t want anyone to forget who helped make their success possible though.

“Hats off to our O-line,” he said.

Unified program: There was a lot of turnover at Rancocas Valley in the last year. Lucas, Castle, Burr, Paula, also a Camden Catholic transfer, and Wilson are just some of the new faces in Mount Holly, yet it feels like the team has been together for years.

“It feels like a family,” Lucas said.

Get to know Williamstown’s Zach Zerbe: The junior tailback is going to get the ball a lot for Williamstown this season. He’s helping replace former All-South Jersey First Team pick Turner Inge and he had an impressive performance in his first start. He ran for 89 yards and a score and had 5 grabs for 71 yards.

Game ball

Castle: Was a workhorse on both offense and defense.

They said it

“That’s how R.V. is, but now they have a reason to be live. They have a winning team that’s going to do great things. I really believe that.”

– Burr on the energetic Rancocas Valley crowd and how the football team is going to ensure it keeps coming back.

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

