ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

September is National Voter Registration Month

Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote or to update their voter registration information. The WV Secretary of State’s Office is proud to join NASS in this annual effort. West...
ELECTIONS
WVNews

Electric-motor watercrafts maker to open plant in WVa

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Pure Watercraft will manufacture electric-motor pontoon boats in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced. The Seattle-based company will invest at least $5 million in a former steel plant in the Northern Panhandle community of Beech Bottom and expects to create more than 100 full-time jobs by the end of 2025, the governor's office said Wednesday.
POLITICS
WVNews

Runaway poster

GILMAN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are asking for assistance in locating t…
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

RedStorm rallies past Shawnee State

McDERMOTT, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande snapped its three-match losing slide Monday night, but the RedStorm went about doing it the hard way. Head coach Billina Donaldson's squad rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat rival Shawnee State University, 21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 in non-conference play at Northwest High School.
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits. The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy