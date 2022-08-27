Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
September is National Voter Registration Month
Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote or to update their voter registration information. The WV Secretary of State’s Office is proud to join NASS in this annual effort. West...
WVNews
Electric-motor watercrafts maker to open plant in WVa
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Pure Watercraft will manufacture electric-motor pontoon boats in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced. The Seattle-based company will invest at least $5 million in a former steel plant in the Northern Panhandle community of Beech Bottom and expects to create more than 100 full-time jobs by the end of 2025, the governor's office said Wednesday.
WVNews
Runaway poster
GILMAN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are asking for assistance in locating t…
WVNews
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
RedStorm rallies past Shawnee State
McDERMOTT, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande snapped its three-match losing slide Monday night, but the RedStorm went about doing it the hard way. Head coach Billina Donaldson's squad rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat rival Shawnee State University, 21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 in non-conference play at Northwest High School.
WVNews
GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits. The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for...
WVNews
Washington sees a boost in visitors, but full recovery remains elusive
WASHINGTON - D.C. welcomed nearly 6 million more visitors last year than in 2020, a sign that people are on the move and eager to travel. It's also a stark reminder of the challenges the nation's capital faces as it seeks to rebuild a tourism economy reeling from the global pandemic.
Comments / 0