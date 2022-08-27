Quinn Ewers’ confidence in first interview had that Sam Ehlinger feel

Good morning, Texas fans —

Like it or not, talking with reporters each week is a key job requirement for the starting quarterback at Texas. At times, it can be every bit as difficult as third-and-long with an Oklahoma linebacker running straight at you.

The job demands you to stand in the pocket and deliver.

Redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers met with reporters for the first time Friday since coach Steve Sarkisian’s quarterback decision to start him over sophomore Hudson Card. It was a rock-solid debut.

Asked how this week went, Ewers said, “I feel like once Sark kind of named the starter and whatnot, it’s kind of gotten a little easier — for at least me. You know, obviously Hudson’s a great quarterback and I’m excited to still grow off each other. But this week’s been a lot of fun.”

Ewers said Sarkisian spoke to both players individually “and he just kind of wanted to respect me and Hudson.

“This has obviously been a dream for me,” Ewers added. “Growing up, I was a huge Longhorn fan. And I’m just excited to have the opportunity. God blessed me, and I'm just super humbled and excited.”

When the press conference was over, I couldn’t help but think about Sam Ehlinger’s introduction to Texas beat reporters. Ehlinger did plenty of interviews at Westlake but didn’t get to speak at UT until after his first start, the San Jose State win in 2017.

Looking back now, Ehlinger was reserved in his actual comments, but the confidence was easily apparent. “There were a lot of things I can improve on,” Ehlinger said after the 56-0 blowout. “I think accuracy down the field on a couple of passes could have been better.”

The next week, Ehlinger nearly led Texas to an overtime upset win at USC. Afterward, Ehlinger was floating on cloud nine.

“You go through life and you go through a lot of hardships, and there’s only so much that can really take down your soul and take down your emotions,” Ehlinger said inside the Coliseum. “So, I don’t think there was any moment that was too big or anything like that.”

Ehlinger grew accustomed the spotlight at Texas. And while few players truly love talking with us every week, Ehlinger grew to be comfortable with it. Ehlinger was excellent in Q&A formats by the time he graduated.

Now, this isn’t meant to say that Ewers is the next Ehlinger or another Ehlinger. I’m not comparing Ewers to anybody; I’m not a big fan of player comparisons anyway. But Ewers does appear to have some of that same confidence, seems to me.

If Ewers solidifies himself as QB1, he’ll become the de facto face of the Texas program. That means talking with reporters — a lot. “I see myself as like a laid back kind of person, just kind of roll with the flow,” Ewers said. “But obviously, you know, being a quarterback, you can’t always be like that.”

Not at Texas you can’t. Sarkisian can only hope Ewers’ confidence grows on the field as it no doubt will in the interview room.

Have a great weekend. This time next week, Texas will actually play real football.

— Brian Davis, Texas beat writer, American-Statesman

