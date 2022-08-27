Centennial blows by Franklin in home opener

LAS CRUCES – Centennial defeated Franklin 49-21 Friday night at the Field of Dreams.

The Hawks improved to 2-0 with the victory while the Cougars dropped to 0-1. Centennial was led by running back Mikah Gutierrez’s four-touchdown first half and led 35-14 at halftime. The Hawks led by as many as 28 points.

Centennial and Franklin traded scores on their opening possessions, and Franklin briefly led 7-6 before the Hawks rattled off four unanswered touchdowns and led 35-14 at the half. Centennial scored on all five offensive possessions in the first half, and Franklin had one punt, was stopped on fourth down once and threw one interception in the redzone before halftime.

Centennial scored on a 60-yard scoop-and-score midway through the third period and forced two Franklin turnovers in the second half.

The Hawks led 42-14 after the third quarter and cruised through the final period.

Mayfield defeats Santa Teresa

Mayfield knocked off Santa Teresa 24-7 in Santa Teresa.

Organ Mountain earns first win of season in Deming

Organ Mountain defeated Deming 28-7.