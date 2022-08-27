ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Savannah Christian's offseason work ethic paid off in blowout win at Islands

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

Savannah Christian coach Baker Woodward says his players showed an excellent work ethic in the offseason, and that dedication has led to early season success.

The Raiders rolled to a dominating 69-6 road win over host Islands on Friday to improve to 2-0.

For the second week in a row, the Raiders scored on their first touch of the game. This time it was sophomore Kenry Wall who took a punt at midfield and broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown return.

That electric return started a landslide that never subsided. On the next play, SCPS kicker Ethan Byrd recovered his own onside kick. Quarterback Paulus Zittrauer hit David Bucey for a 36-yard gain, and one play later Zo Smalls found pay dirt from 10 yards out as SCPS went up 14-0 with 8:55 left in the first quarter.

Smalls came up big once again. Last week, the sophomore ran the opening kickoff back back for an 83-yard touchdown in a 54-7 win over Hilton Head (S.C.) Christian. He ended up earning Savannah Morning News Player of the Week honors as he racked up 223 all-purpose yards while scoring four touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LV5Kl_0hXKfvI300

The standout sophomore matched that touchdown total as he scored on runs of 10, 72, 13 and 30 yards. His only non-touchdown touch of the night was an 11-yard run as he rushed for 136 yards and four scores on just five carries.

The Raiders defense was relentless with Elijah Griffin dominating up front , and Bucey making a lot of big plays. The Raiders held Islands to 66 yards of total offense.

Senior quarterback Paulus Zittrauer had an impressive night of his own as he completed 7 of 9 passes for 171 yards with a 36-yard scoring pass to Bucey, who had three catches for 118 yards and the score, while leading the defense at linebacker. Zittrauer added a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

Freshman running back Carson Taylor scored on runs of 46 and 5 yards in the second half for the Raiders.

"We're playing really well — limiting our turnovers and penalties, and our offensive line has been dominating," Zittrauer said. "We've got all five guys coming back as starters and we're feeding off them. Zo (Smalls) has improved a lot. He's such a hard worker and he's finishing off every run strong this year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ele8U_0hXKfvI300

Key play

Wall's punt return for a touchdown started the onslaught as the sophomore took it to the house. He added a 20-yard scoring run later in the first quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0Udi_0hXKfvI300

Stat of the night

Zo Smalls found the end zone four times for the second game in a row. As a freshman in 2021, he scored one touchdown all season. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder is a big-play man with a bright future.

What it means

The Raiders are off to a 2-0 start after finishing 5-6 last season. SCPS will have a bye week, then go on the road to face Battery Creek in a non-region contest on Sept. 9, before starting Region 3-3A play by hosting crosstown rival Savannah Country Day on Sept. 16.

Game ball

Smalls gets the nod for another impressive performance. This is going to become a regular thing for the standout sophomore.

They said it

"I wouldn't be able to do anything without my offensive line (Jep Hudspeth, Jackson Mercer, Cole Burnsed, Noah Lewis and Tyson Gross)," Smalls said. "They have been working hard all summer long. They are all in such great condition and they keep on working no matter what."

SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN 69, ISLANDS 6

SC|28|27|14|0|—|69

IHS|0|0|0|6|—|6

First quarter

SC — Kenry Wall 50 punt return (Ethan Byrd kick)

SC — Zo Smalls 10 run (Byrd kick)

SC — Wall 20 run (Byrd kick)

SC — Zittrauer 1 run (Byrd kick)

Second quarter

SC — Smalls 72 run (Byrd kick)

SC — Smalls 13 run (kick failed)

SC — David Bucey 36 run (Byrd kick)

SC — Smalls 30 run (Byrd kick)

Third quarter

SC — Carson Taylor 46 run (Byrd kick)

SC — Taylor 5 run (Byrd kick)

Fourth quarter

Islands — Domonique Watson-Davis 11 pass from Chet Bachman (kick failed)

Records — SCPS 2-0; Islands 0-2.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How Savannah Christian's offseason work ethic paid off in blowout win at Islands

Comments / 0

 

