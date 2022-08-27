Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Second suspect arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
1 Woman Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Laguna Niguel (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in Laguna Niguel that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a White Hyundai Kona struck a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Fontana Herald News
Man, woman are arrested after being found inside car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana
A man and woman were taken into custody in San Bernardino after they were found inside a car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at 3:25 a.m., when Deputy T. Underhill observed a...
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
L.A. Weekly
Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]
Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday.
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove Police Department will conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Sep. 3
The Garden Grove Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint September 3rd from 2100-0300 hours at an undisclosed location within the city of Garden Grove in the County of Orange. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Covina (West Covina, CA)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in West Covina at midnight. The crash happened on the westbound freeway at Vincent Avenue. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits 30 vehicles parked on street in South LA
A driver lost control of a pickup truck and hit about 30 parked vehicles in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.
High-speed, head-on crash leaves 2 dead in Woodland Hills
Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said.
California Cops Bust Street Racers And Loud Exhausts
Some crimes in the Golden State are still getting attention…. If you’re thinking it’s open season for crime in Southern California, learning that cops in several cities along with CHP cracked down on what they claim was street racing in the area. In the end, law cops stopped 206 vehicle, handed out citations to 177 drivers, and even inspected exhausts and other modifications for violations. Sure, while this was going on there probably was plenty of shoplifting and other crimes committed, but at least the public is safe from fart can exhausts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
foxla.com
76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run
BREA, Calif. - The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway. Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason...
Tesla driver killed in Palos Verdes Peninsula crash
A woman was killed after she crashed a Tesla into a utility pole and then hit another car in Palos Verdes Peninsula Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar
A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
coastreportonline.com
Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet
An auto theft was reported by Orange Coast College Public Safety at the OCC Swap Meet on Sunday. The stolen vehicle is a gold colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and was taken from the Adams parking lot. OCC Public Safety has surveyed the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
newsantaana.com
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
foxla.com
Robbery of 84-year-old woman in Glendale by 'family of thieves' caught on camera
GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale police are investigating after the robbery of an elderly woman in broad daylight was caught on camera. The incident happened on Aug. 26. Video shared with FOX 11 from the victim's son shows his 84-year-old mother sitting with a friend in front of a home when a gray SUV pulls up in front of the driveway.
Comments / 0