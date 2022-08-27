Some crimes in the Golden State are still getting attention…. If you’re thinking it’s open season for crime in Southern California, learning that cops in several cities along with CHP cracked down on what they claim was street racing in the area. In the end, law cops stopped 206 vehicle, handed out citations to 177 drivers, and even inspected exhausts and other modifications for violations. Sure, while this was going on there probably was plenty of shoplifting and other crimes committed, but at least the public is safe from fart can exhausts.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO