Orange County, CA

foxla.com

Second suspect arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
FULLERTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]

Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
PLACENTIA, CA
Motorious

California Cops Bust Street Racers And Loud Exhausts

Some crimes in the Golden State are still getting attention…. If you’re thinking it’s open season for crime in Southern California, learning that cops in several cities along with CHP cracked down on what they claim was street racing in the area. In the end, law cops stopped 206 vehicle, handed out citations to 177 drivers, and even inspected exhausts and other modifications for violations. Sure, while this was going on there probably was plenty of shoplifting and other crimes committed, but at least the public is safe from fart can exhausts.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run

BREA, Calif. - The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway. Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason...
CBS LA

Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
coastreportonline.com

Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet

An auto theft was reported by Orange Coast College Public Safety at the OCC Swap Meet on Sunday. The stolen vehicle is a gold colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and was taken from the Adams parking lot. OCC Public Safety has surveyed the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
ORANGE, CA

