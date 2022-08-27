ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Indiana high school football scores: Statewide results from Week 2

By Rob Peeters, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAnbz_0hXKffPf00

Adams Central 25, Eastside 21

Alexandria 35, Wabash 6

Batesville 22, Milan 16

Ben Davis 44, Avon 13

Benton Central 26, Seeger 21

Bishop Chatard 48, Arsenal Tech 8

Bloomington North 35, Bedford North Lawrence 14

Bluffton 42, Manchester 14

Brebeuf Jesuit 36, Tri-West 8

Bronson (MI) 20, Prairie Heights 7

Brownsburg 42, Cathedral 35

Calumet 52, Gary West Side 16

Carroll (Flora) 39, Delphi 6

Cascade 28, Beech Grove 13

Center Grove 31, Carmel 27

Centerville 47, Hagerstown 7

Charlestown 30, Brownstown Central 13

Christel House Manual 41, Purdue Polytechnic 21

Churubusco 41, Lakeland 21

Clinton Prairie 54, Frankfort 30

Columbus North 39, Columbus East 6

Concord 14, Jimtown 0

Connersville 21, Franklin County 14

Covenant Christian 49, Traders Point Christian 26

Crawfordsville 27, Fountain Central 20

Crown Point 28, Andrean 18

Culver 32, South Central (Union Mills) 16

DeKalb 42, Garrett 20

Delta 21, Columbia City 14

Dupont Manual (KY) 45, Floyd Central 7

East Central 41, Harrison (OH) 7

Eastern (Greentown) 53, Northwestern 30

Eastern (Pekin) 54, Crawford County 0

Edinburgh 42, Cloverdale 14

Elkhart 28, Northridge 7

Evansville Bosse 26, Evansville Central 13

Evansville Harrison 20, Jasper 15

Evansville Mater Dei 17, Castle 14

Evansville North 14, Evansville Memorial 0

Evansville Reitz 31, Vincennes Lincoln 28

Fairfield 24, South Bend Adams 14

Fishers 28, Pike 17

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 38, Fort Wayne Wayne 15

Fort Wayne Carroll 28, Fort Wayne Snider 21

Fort Wayne North Side 32, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27

Fort Wayne Northrop 17, Fort Wayne South Side 12

Franklin 20, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 17

Fremont 46, Blackford 29

Frontier 20, North White 14

Gibson Southern 45, New Albany 7

Greenfield-Central 44, Greensburg 0

Guerin Catholic 47, Lafayette Central Catholic 10

Hamilton Southeastern 45, North Central (Indy) 14

Hanover Central 37, Hammond Morton 0

Heritage Christian 52, Shenandoah 33

Heritage Hills 35, Tell City 14

Highland 12, Whiting 6, OT

Homestead 31, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7

Huntington North 34, Jay County 14

Indian Creek 21, Greenwood 0

Indiana Deaf 48, South Decatur 29

Jennings County 46, Brown County 6

John Glenn 38, South Bend Riley 24

Kankakee Valley 37, Wheeler 0

Kokomo 49, Plymouth 0

Lafayette Harrison 22, Plainfield 14

LaVille 56, Triton 14

Lafayette Jefferson 51, Michigan City 33

Lapel 21, Frankton 7

Lawrenceburg 27, Taylor (OH) 8

Leo 28, Angola 21

Lewis Cass 20, Maconaquah 14

Linton-Stockton 64, North Vermillion 15

Lowell 21, LaPorte 14

Lutheran 71, Cardinal Ritter 0

Madison-Grant 46, Southern Wells 8

Martinsville 27, Bloomington South 14

Merrillville 17, Hobart 7

Mishawaka 30, South Bend St. Joseph 8

Mishawaka Marian 21, Culver Academy 3

Mississinewa 35, Marion 3

Monroe Central 38, Union City 0

Monrovia 42, Edgewood 10

Mooresville 38, Danville 17

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, South Spencer 30

Munster 34, Griffith 14

New Palestine 49, Decatur Central 0

New Prairie 33, Goshen 14

Noblesville 21, Benet Academy (IL) 13

North Daviess 41, North Central (Farmersburg) 8

North Decatur 40, Eastern Hancock 0

North Harrison 42, Scottsburg 6

North Judson 52, Caston 8

North Knox 45, Eastern Greene 14

North Miami 42, Taylor 6

North Montgomery 14, Hamilton Heights 7

North Posey 53, Princeton 14

NorthWood 35, East Noble 14

Northmont (OH) 56, Richmond 0

Northview 39, Greencastle 7

Norwell 42, Heritage 0

Oak Hill 58, Southwood 7

Owen Valley 57, South Putnam 34

Paoli 67, Corydon Central 40

Pendleton Heights 42, Anderson 6

Penn 31, Portage 6

Perry Central 42, Forest Park 21

Perry Meridian 38, Southport 17

Peru 60, Whitko 0

Pioneer 38, Winamac 0

Providence Catholic (IL) 16, Lake Central 14

Rensselaer Central 55, North Newton 0

River Forest 33, Boone Grove 6

Rochester 48, Knox 46

Roncalli 17, Franklin Central 0

Rushville 41, Shelbyville 39

Scecina 28, Speedway 7

Seymour 31, Jeffersonville 28

Sheridan 47, Clinton Central 0

Shortridge 26, George Washington 0

Silver Creek 28, Salem 12

South Adams 41, Bellmont 7

South Dearborn 15, Madison 12

South Newton 14, Covington 12

Southmont 42, North Putnam 21

Southridge 13, Boonville 0

Springs Valley 45, Mitchell 6

Sullivan 24, South Vermillion 14

Switzerland County 21, Gallatin County (KY) 8

Tecumseh 33, Pike Central 6

Terre Haute North 59, Crispus Attucks 6

Terre Haute South 45, Rich Central (IL) 26

Tippecanoe Valley 49, Northfield 19

Tipton 68, Elwood 14

Tri 47, Northeastern 7

Tri-Central 34, Wes-Del 0

Tri-County 48, Attica 6

Triton Central 21, New Castle 14

Twin Lakes 46, South Bend Clay 8

Union County 41, Cambridge City Lincoln 6

Valparaiso 52, Hammond Central 0

Warren Central 44, Detroit King (MI) 26

Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7

West Central 44, Lake Central 12

West Lafayette 41, McCutcheon 15

West Noble 35, Wawasee 24

West Vigo 42, Parke Heritage 16

West Washington 36, Clarksville 26

Western Boone 44, Western 22

Westfield 42, Lawrence Central 27

Whiteland 24, Lawrence North 13

Winchester 35, Knightstown 20

Woodlan 32, Central Noble 27

Yorktown 27, Muncie Central 7

Zionsville 42, Lebanon 6

Comments / 0

Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IHSAA football: Cardinal Ritter forced to cancel game vs. Brebeuf due to low numbers

Cardinal Ritter athletic director Dave Scott said the decision to cancel Friday’s football game against Brebeuf Jesuit was difficult, but necessary. Ritter, a five-time state championship program, started the season with 35 players. But the Raiders were hit hard by injuries the first two weeks of the season in losses to Monrovia (40-12) and Lutheran (71-0). Ritter was down to 21 position players available this week — eight of those freshmen.
HIGH SCHOOL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy