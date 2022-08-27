Indiana high school football scores: Statewide results from Week 2

Cardinal Ritter athletic director Dave Scott said the decision to cancel Friday’s football game against Brebeuf Jesuit was difficult, but necessary. Ritter, a five-time state championship program, started the season with 35 players. But the Raiders were hit hard by injuries the first two weeks of the season in losses to Monrovia (40-12) and Lutheran (71-0). Ritter was down to 21 position players available this week — eight of those freshmen.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO