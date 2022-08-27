ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamesa, TX

Lake View Chiefs finish strong for exciting win over Lamesa

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
 5 days ago

The Lake View High School football team came on strong late in the second half en route to a 42-28 nondistrict win against Lamesa in the season opener for both teams Friday night at San Angelo Stadium.

Lake View (1-0) will travel to Sweetwater next Friday. Lamesa, which beat Lake View 26-20 at home in last year's opener, dropped to 0-1.

"That's what they're made of," Lake View head coach Hector Guevara said. "Our kids, they're resilient. They knew some kids were struggling and all you hear is, 'We've got your back. You've got our back.' And that's what they believe in. They're going to fight for each other and it showed tonight."

Lamesa led 14-12 at the half, but the Chiefs took their first lead on a 63-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Medley to Derrick Taylor with 8:10 left in the third quarter. A two-point conversion run by Ian Cortez made it 20-14 Lake View.

The Chiefs stretched their lead to 28-14 on a 9-yard TD run by Ricky Ramirez with 10:34 left in the fourth. He also ran for the two-point conversion.

The Golden Tornadoes answered with a pair of TDs to pull even at 28-28 with 6:42 left in regulation.

Guevara had faith in his players when things could have gone either way in the fourth quarter.

"We had to reassess where we're at and just execute," the Chiefs coach said. "Our kids were playing really well. We just had some bad moments here and there. We had some stalled drives and some turnovers, but the kids did good and they're resilient."

After the Tors and Chiefs traded interceptions, Lake View took a 36-28 advantage with 1:48 remaining on a 16-yard TD run by Cortez, capped off by a two-point conversion run by Elijah Stone.

Lamesa took over with 1:42 left, and two plays later, Lake View defensive back Adrian Flores sealed the win with a 35-yard pick six for the final margin.

"He told me right before we broke the huddle, 'Coach, I got this,' and he sure did," Guevara said of Flores.

Ramirez said the Chiefs weren't going to be denied.

"We wanted it when we first came on the field," Ramirez said. "And when things started getting tough, we just wanted it even more and that's what kind of drove us to really come out on fire in that second half."

And as for Flores' pick six that finished things off, Ramirez couldn't have been prouder of his teammate.

"I was amazed," Ramirez said. "He and I are close. I call him my little seed, my little offspring. I was so excited for him."

Lamesa was up 6-0 heading into the second quarter before Medley connected with Davashtian Manley, a bruising 6-foot-1, 225-pound wide receiver, for a 45-yard TD strike at the 11:46 mark of the first quarter to even the contest at 6-6. The conversion kick failed.

In his first career start at quarterback, Medley completed 8 of 22 passes for 207 yards and two TDs. He was picked off twice. He also carried 14 times for 50 yards and one TD.

Ramirez was the Chiefs' top rusher with 13 carries for 96 yards and one TD. Cortez had nine carries for 53 yards and a TD.

Manley led Lake View's receiving corps with four receptions for 82 yards and one TD.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Lake View Chiefs finish strong for exciting win over Lamesa

