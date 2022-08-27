ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Schneider
4d ago

How long has the FBI had Hunters Laptop for? That should tell you all you need to know about the FBI.

David Duane
4d ago

Hey FBI if your explaining you’ve lost your credibility . Just say what you did. You knew it would sink Biden and you lied .

Cjddaf
4d ago

The FBI can only advise, but as Schumer stayed clearly, they have many ways to make your life miserable if you don't comply with their wishes.

AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
Hunter Biden
Joe Rogan
Joe Biden
Hillary Clinton
Mark Zuckerberg
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
