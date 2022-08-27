PREP FOOTBALL: Meek collects 34-14 win at Hackleburg

HACKLEBURG, Ala. – After collecting a 36-12 win over Maplesville at home last week, the Tigers hit the road Friday night to take on the Panthers of Hackleburg. Just like in week one, Meek leaned on a powerful running game to put points on the board and Cameron Deaver posted four more touchdowns on the ground to lead the Tigers to a 34-14 win and a 2-0 start to the season.

An 8-yard touchdown pass from Bradigan Farmer to Blake Miller put the Tigers in front 8-0 in the first quarter and in the final seconds before halftime, Deaver scored his first touchdown of the night from 15 yards out to make it a 16-0 game at the break.

Meek continued to add to its lead in the second half. Deaver punched another one into the end zone from 2 yards out to stretch the lead to 22-0 but the Panthers were able return the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and trimmed the lead to 22-8. The Tigers answered with another scoring, capped off once by a Deaver touchdown and Meek moved back in front 28-8 late in the third.

Deaver’s final touchdown of the night came from 6 yards out later in the fourth quarter, making it a 34-8 game. Hackleburg was able to put six more points on the board before the end of the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Tigers lead and Meek held on to win it 34-14.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 with the win and they’ll be back on the road next week to take on Waterloo.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, All Rights Reserved.