FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cooler highs through the holiday weekend!
SEATTLE - Highs across the region were much cooler today as we closed out the month of August. SeaTac warmed to 85, which felt very comfortable compared to the record-breaking 90 we hit on Tuesday. And just a reminder… our seasonal high for this time of year is 76.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Region to brace for highs near 90
We're tracking warm sunshine this afternoon, but Mother Nature is cranking up the heat tomorrow and Wednesday. Get ready for highs close to 90!. As for today, highs will boost to the upper 70s to mid 80s. We'll have sunshine all day for most. Enjoy the lovely weather!. Check out...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Scorching end to August as Heat Advisory goes into effect
SEATTLE - September may be knocking on our door, but the summer heat is not done here in Western Washington. Highs today will skyrocket to the upper 80s and low 90s. The National Weather Service posted a Heat Advisory that runs from noon today to midnight tonight. Make sure to...
q13fox.com
Hotter temperatures over the next few days
A Heat Advisory will go into effect Tuesday as the heat kicks up. This will remain in effect through Thursday with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s to low 90s across the Sound.
q13fox.com
'Could not believe my eyes:' Ice caves awash in vibrant colors as sun, algae combine for surreal show
MT. RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. - A hike into ice caves near Mt. Rainier turned into an incredible experience like no other when the ice became awash in brilliant colors. "I could not believe my eyes," said photographer Mathew Nichols. Nichols went up to Mt. Rainier to explore the caves,...
q13fox.com
Unusually large, striped-eye grasshopper found near Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - State officials are asking people who live near Everett to be on the lookout for any unusually large grasshoppers with striped eyes. Last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said an Everett resident reported an Egyptian grasshopper to state entomologists earlier this year, and the USDA recently confirmed it was the first detection of the insect in Washington state.
q13fox.com
Labor Day weekend traffic: WSDOT releases the best and worst times to hit the roads
For those planning to hit the roads this holiday weekend should expect some state highways to be congested. The Washington State Department of Transportation released its traffic forecast charts for traveling during Labor Day weekend. Traffic analysts looked at how many cars were on the road past Labor Day weekends....
q13fox.com
Washington State Fair: Labor Day Weekend events, new exhibits, full concert lineup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Fair starts Friday with new entertainment, activities and animal exhibits for the whole family. The gates officially open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and the fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. Labor Day Weekend, however, will offer deals to properly kick off the celebration in Puyallup. Below is a list of Labor Day Weekend deals and events, entirely new exhibits, and a full concert lineup.
q13fox.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
q13fox.com
Fire threatening over 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon
OREGON - The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 18.75 square miles is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures were at risk, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Officials have said the fire has destroyed one home and two structures.
q13fox.com
WDFW says to keep a close eye on pets, children amid reports of coyote attacks in Magnolia
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife urges residents in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood to keep their pets leashed up or indoors, following a spate of reports of pets getting attacked by coyotes. WDFW says they have received reports of coyotes going after unsupervised pets in the neighborhood—but...
q13fox.com
Police warn parents of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' making its way to the Pacific Northwest
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Police are warning parents about a new rainbow-colored form of fentanyl that has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and can easily be mistaken for candy. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), ‘rainbow fentanyl’ has been seized at both the U.S. southern border...
q13fox.com
Troopers looking for missing Indigenous woman last seen in Skyway
SKYWAY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old last seen in Skyway in King County. According to Washington State Patrol, Monica Jackson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around Skyway. She was experiencing a mental health crisis and she is considered "at risk," troopers said.
q13fox.com
Art Oberto dies at age 95
Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous Person Alert: Monica Johnson
Washington State Patrol have issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for 25-year-old Monica Johnson. She is believed to be having a mental health crisis and is at-risk. She was last seen in the Skyway area of King County. Her hair is extremely short (about 1/2 long, which is different than what is pictured). If you see her, call 911.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for Thurston Co. teen who went missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who they say is "missing under suspicious circumstances." 17-year-old Gabriel Davies left his home in Olympia around 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 to attend football practice at Olympia High School, according to deputies.
q13fox.com
Some Seattle Public Schools bus routes to be cancelled due to staffing shortages
SEATTLE - Just a week out from the start of the school year, Seattle Public Schools has come to an agreement with First Student and startup competitor Zum to provide transportation to students. Washington's largest school district was embroiled in months of debates over who would provide transportation for kids,...
q13fox.com
Firefighter hurt in Puyallup house fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A firefighter was hurt and two houses were damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in Puyallup. Just after 4 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Court East. Two houses were damaged and a garage...
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...
