Seattle weather: Cooler highs through the holiday weekend!

SEATTLE - Highs across the region were much cooler today as we closed out the month of August. SeaTac warmed to 85, which felt very comfortable compared to the record-breaking 90 we hit on Tuesday. And just a reminder… our seasonal high for this time of year is 76.
Seattle weather: Region to brace for highs near 90

We're tracking warm sunshine this afternoon, but Mother Nature is cranking up the heat tomorrow and Wednesday. Get ready for highs close to 90!. As for today, highs will boost to the upper 70s to mid 80s. We'll have sunshine all day for most. Enjoy the lovely weather!. Check out...
Seattle weather: Scorching end to August as Heat Advisory goes into effect

SEATTLE - September may be knocking on our door, but the summer heat is not done here in Western Washington. Highs today will skyrocket to the upper 80s and low 90s. The National Weather Service posted a Heat Advisory that runs from noon today to midnight tonight. Make sure to...
Hotter temperatures over the next few days

A Heat Advisory will go into effect Tuesday as the heat kicks up. This will remain in effect through Thursday with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s to low 90s across the Sound.
Unusually large, striped-eye grasshopper found near Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - State officials are asking people who live near Everett to be on the lookout for any unusually large grasshoppers with striped eyes. Last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said an Everett resident reported an Egyptian grasshopper to state entomologists earlier this year, and the USDA recently confirmed it was the first detection of the insect in Washington state.
Washington State Fair: Labor Day Weekend events, new exhibits, full concert lineup

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Fair starts Friday with new entertainment, activities and animal exhibits for the whole family. The gates officially open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and the fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. Labor Day Weekend, however, will offer deals to properly kick off the celebration in Puyallup. Below is a list of Labor Day Weekend deals and events, entirely new exhibits, and a full concert lineup.
Fire threatening over 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon

OREGON - The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 18.75 square miles is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures were at risk, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Officials have said the fire has destroyed one home and two structures.
Troopers looking for missing Indigenous woman last seen in Skyway

SKYWAY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old last seen in Skyway in King County. According to Washington State Patrol, Monica Jackson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around Skyway. She was experiencing a mental health crisis and she is considered "at risk," troopers said.
Art Oberto dies at age 95

Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert: Monica Johnson

Washington State Patrol have issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for 25-year-old Monica Johnson. She is believed to be having a mental health crisis and is at-risk. She was last seen in the Skyway area of King County. Her hair is extremely short (about 1/2 long, which is different than what is pictured). If you see her, call 911.
Some Seattle Public Schools bus routes to be cancelled due to staffing shortages

SEATTLE - Just a week out from the start of the school year, Seattle Public Schools has come to an agreement with First Student and startup competitor Zum to provide transportation to students. Washington's largest school district was embroiled in months of debates over who would provide transportation for kids,...
Firefighter hurt in Puyallup house fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A firefighter was hurt and two houses were damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in Puyallup. Just after 4 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Court East. Two houses were damaged and a garage...
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...

