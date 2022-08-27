ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's top-ranked professional road cycling race is coming right here to the Baltimore area this Labor Day Weekend. 16 international cycling teams will compete in the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic. President of Sport and Entertainment Corp of Maryland Terry Hassletine shares more about it.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

More than a dozen Baltimore schools without AC to have half days all week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Tuesday that more than a dozen schools without air conditioning will have half days the rest of the week because of the extreme heat. Some schools lack air conditioning units while others are experiencing mechanical problems, school officials said. The lack...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State announces plans to turn over State Center complex to Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The state of Maryland plans to turn over the State Center building to Baltimore for future development, according to Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford. More than a decade ago, the state had originally announced plans to redevelop the complex but the $1.5 billion plan soon became...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old boy found in Towson pool, identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy, found in a swimming pool, was identified, according to Baltimore County police. According to police, just after 9:30 p.m. on August 27th, police were called to the scene of a potential drowning. Once on scene, officers observed a victim who looked to be unresponsive inside a pool in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
foxbaltimore.com

VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE | City sees 500th nonfatal shooting over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City crossed a grim milestone over the weekend - this morning, police reported there have been 501 nonfatal shootings so far this year. At this time in 2021, there had been 447 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore. If nonfatal shootings continue at this pace, Baltimore would see 758 nonfatal shootings this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old shot in the head and killed near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near Morgan State University, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Back to School| Apply for free and reduced school meals

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the pandemic-era meal and operations end, families are urged to submit free and reduced-price meal applications for the new school year. Research shows school meals are an important source of nutrition for all school-aged children. Senior Manager of Media and Engagement for No Kid Hungry...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cardinals#Qb Noah Brannock
foxbaltimore.com

Tractor trailer collides with train in Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County fire crews responded to a crash involving a train and tractor trailer on Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 7:46PM at Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue. No reports of injuy reported. There were also no reports of fuel leaks or fire. Officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
foxbaltimore.com

Reynolds family sues Baltimore City over Timothy Reynolds squeegee altercation

WBFF — The family of Timothy Reynolds is suing Baltimore city after an altercation with a squeegee kid led to Reynolds death. Former local and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined us to talk about the squeegee kid problem and the latest lawsuit. This lawsuit names Marilyn Mosby and her office along with the mayor an police commissioner and the city itself. Vignarajah talked about whether the Renyolds' family has a case or not.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Flights grounded at BWI because threat of severe thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Departures at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were grounded Tuesday because of severe weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the FAA dashboard, the ground stop should last until 5:45 p.m. Possible severe thunderstorms have been forecast for Tuesday night with damaging wind gusts...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims from this month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims:. 37-year-old Eric White was killed on August 10, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Carey Street. 18-year-old Jesika Tetlow was killed on August 30, 2022, in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road. As of today, there have been...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy