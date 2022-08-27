Read full article on original website
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
wevv.com
Man accused of pulling loaded gun on neighbor in Evansville
An Evansville man is facing several felony charges after being accused of pulling a loaded gun on a woman and threatening to hit her with it. Officers say they responded to a report of a person with a gun at some apartments on West Maryland Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
14news.com
Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two of the victims of Thursday night’s shooting at Harbor House Christian Center are recovering from their injuries, while the family of one of the men who was killed spoke to 14 News. Mona Cruz was Chad Holmes’s mother, and Angela Allen was his sister....
wevv.com
Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood
The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
wevv.com
Employee accused of recording with cell phone in bathroom at Owensboro Target
A Target employee was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of setting up his cell phone to record in the employee bathroom at Target. The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the Target store on Frederica Street, where management said that a cell phone that was actively recording had been found in the employee restroom.
wevv.com
Police investigating shooting on Grand Avenue in Evansville
At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a shooting near the corner of Taylor and South Grand Avenue. Police were initially dispatched to a Marathon near the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood, but that is not where the shooting took place. According to the 911 call, the...
wevv.com
Woman burglarized multiple times after damage caused by Evansville house explosion
A burglary investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a woman called 911 to report multiple break-ins at her property after it was damaged in the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. Evansville Police Department officers were sent to take a burglary report at a home on North Weinbach Avenue on Tuesday...
14news.com
Henderson soap shop closing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson business has closed its doors. After 11 years, Lucia Soaps Etc. has closed. The owners posted on Facebook saying they’re closing one chapter of their lives and opening another. They say while their storefront is closing, some of their products may still pop...
wevv.com
Owensboro man arrested after pound of synthetic marijuana found in car, police say
An Owensboro, Kentucky man was arrested on a synthetic drug trafficking charge after police say they found a large amount of synthetic marijuana in his vehicle. It happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Madisonville, when the Madisonville Police Department says an officer saw a driver following a semi too closely on Interstate 69.
wevv.com
Bond set at $500,000 for Henderson double-murder suspect
The man accused of killing two people and injuring two others in a shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, is appeared in court on Tuesday. 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs appeared in Henderson County on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. During his appearance Tuesday, the judge said that he would remain held on a...
14news.com
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
wevv.com
Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville
A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
EPD Chief says change is needed after recent violent crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says over a dozen people have been murdered in city-limits this year alone, and it’s time to talk about it. Many residents have brought up concerns to the police, and EPD Chief Billy Bolin went to social media to address them. Tuesday afternoon, Chief Bolin shared this statement through […]
wevv.com
EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing
An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
WTVW
Planned landfill in Hancock County criticized by some residents
A proposed landfill in Hancock County is drawing complaints from residents who live close to where it could be built. Planned landfill in Hancock County criticized by …. Firefighters rescue family dog after Newburgh house …. A family tradition of success on the green. La Tomatina at Signature School. Is...
Evansville Police investigating overnight stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing on the city’s south side. Just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Plantation Court for someone who had been stabbed. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn more details from Evansville Police.
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, business owner makes second court appearance after arrest
An Evansville business owner and school board member appeared in court on Wednesday morning after police said she was arrested in connection with a drug investigation. Amy Word appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with one felony count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance back in late July.
wevv.com
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary
Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
14news.com
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County dispatch tell us crews were called to an ATV accident Wednesday morning. They say it happened on Greenbriar Road near the corner of Weyerbacker Road. Our crew tells us the scene has been cleared. DNR is currently investigating.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville. The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof...
