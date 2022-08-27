Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
The first Prep Power Poll of the season is here. See where your team ranks
The high school football season is in full swing, and so is the Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll. So far this season, area teams have excelled. Two Fridays ago on the first weekend of the regular season, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City both won showcase games against Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, respectively, proving that they’ll be state title contenders again this season — and proving that East Alabama is home to some of the best football in the state.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn offensive line a work in progress heading into season opener
The offensive line was touted as one of Auburn’s most experienced position groups coming into 2022, but after Monday’s release of the two-deep depth chart, the unit was left without a key piece of that experience. An answer was finally provided on sixth-year center Nick Brahms, who hadn’t...
WSFA
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn center Nick Brahms out for season; Tate Johnson to start
Auburn center Nick Brahms is out for the season and has ended his football career, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday. Brahms went through a procedure in the offseason and planned to return to Auburn’s offensive line for a graduate-student season in 2022. However, Harsin said Monday that...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Go to the Auburn game, or not
Auburn University football season is back, which means tailgates, a fun halftime show and people galore. If you’re not as excited about the football game at Jordan-Hare this Saturday, we’ve got two suggestions for out-of-town music events that may pique your curiosity. There’s Soulfest 2022 in Columbus, which...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Different level of confidence’: TJ Finley feeling ready to take QB1 mantle for Auburn
TJ Finley was with his father Sunday when he found out that he’d officially be announced as Auburn’s starting quarterback. When they got the news, the elder Finley had a message for his son. “‘The job isn’t done,’” TJ Finley recalled his dad, David Finley, telling him. “‘You...
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Troy AD: Auburn is ‘one of the very best jobs in the entire country’
Utah State athletic director John Hartwell didn’t shy away from talking about Auburn’s AD vacancy Wednesday, noting his familial ties to the university and that he was “flattered” his name has been tied to the job in the media, during a radio call on WNSP 105.5 FM in Mobile.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts offers hilarious take on Auburn being nervous about the start of the season
SEC Shorts tackled one of the biggest stories of the offseason in its first episode of the regular season: Auburn’s tumultuous offseason and how the Tigers are facing Bryan Harsin’s second year. The head coach’s future, the resigning of the athletics director, and a slew of injuries to...
athleticbusiness.com
Auburn Critics Abound in Wake of AD Resignation
Media members and peer institutions alike chimed in to criticize Auburn University in the wake of the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Greene was entering the final five months of his contract, which is a rarity among athletic directors at major conference schools. Greene had asked Auburn for clarity about his future with his deal expiring in January, sources told ESPN, and he was told that Auburn was likely to wait until the end of football season to make a decision.
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin addresses Allen Greene's departure
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s future already appeared uncertain heading into this season, but things became even more murky last week with the departure of Allen Greene — the athletic director who hired him — from Auburn’s athletic department. On Monday, Harsin was reflective when...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn legacy says he's flattered to be mentioned for AD job: 'I would absolutely listen'
Auburn is searching for a new athletics director in the wake of Allen Greene’s departure, one of the early candidates appears to be a sitting AD who has strong ties to Auburn in his family. John Hartwell of Utah State explained to an Alabama radio station Wednesday that not...
rollingout.com
Alabama State drum major Ja’Vonta Price recounts preparation for halftime show
Everybody loves a good football matchup between two HBCUs, but what gets the people going is the band performances during halftime. On Aug. 27, Alabama State University and Howard University played the longest MEAC/SWAC Challenge in series history, starting at 7:38 p.m. and ending at 1:18 a.m., which included three weather delays totaling two hours, but it was the battle of both bands that everyone was interested in.
WTVM
Crash involving school bus on Colin Powell Pkwy in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a crash involving a Phenix City school bus. According to school officials, the accident occurred on Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City around 2 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, there appeared to be a vehicle flipped on its side.
Opelika-Auburn News
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
wbrc.com
Goodwater woman killed in car crash
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a Goodwater woman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. 57-year-old Jaclyn M. Fisher was killed when her vehicle collided head on with another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor. Taylor was transported to UAB Hospital. Fisher was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police charge Notasulga woman with breaking and entering a vehicle on South College Street
Auburn police have arrested a Notasulga woman on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Police arrested Alisha Ann Stough, 40, on Friday in connection to reports of a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 5, near...
Opelika-Auburn News
Streaming guide: Once again, Auburn’s football opener is not on traditional TV; here’s how to watch live
Once again, Auburn’s first game of the football season will not be on traditional television — and fans should make sure they’re ready to watch. Auburn vs. Mercer on Saturday will only be available for streaming through SEC Network+ or ESPN+. Last year, Auburn’s opener against Akron...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Never stop dreaming’: Auburn High alumnus creates videogame called "Awake"
Captivated by the storytelling of video games from his childhood, Auburn High School alumnus Akebalan “Keba” Yao Etzioni has followed his dream and created his own video game called “Awake.”. “I was always interested in becoming a game designer when I was young, but I mostly considered...
Opelika-Auburn News
Cheeburger Cheeburger still open for now
Downtown Auburn burger staple, Cheeburger Cheeburger, is still open for business. Late Friday afternoon, a social media post spread rapidly around local message boards saying that Cheeburger Cheeburger’s last day of business would be Sunday, Aug. 28th. The post went on to thank the Auburn community for its support...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
