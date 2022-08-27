Read full article on original website
Related
Troup County’s offense firing on all cylinders
LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – The PrepZone Game of the Week will feature two powerhouse programs in the Chattahoochee Valley. The Callaway Cavaliers will square off against the Troup County Tigers.Troup’s offense has looked unstoppable in the first two weeks of the season. The Tigers have scored a total of 82 points in their first two […]
Opelika-Auburn News
The first Prep Power Poll of the season is here. See where your team ranks
The high school football season is in full swing, and so is the Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll. So far this season, area teams have excelled. Two Fridays ago on the first weekend of the regular season, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City both won showcase games against Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, respectively, proving that they’ll be state title contenders again this season — and proving that East Alabama is home to some of the best football in the state.
What does Vegas say about Auburn's season opener against Mercer?
What is the line for Auburn's season opener against the Mercer Bears?
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn offensive line a work in progress heading into season opener
The offensive line was touted as one of Auburn’s most experienced position groups coming into 2022, but after Monday’s release of the two-deep depth chart, the unit was left without a key piece of that experience. An answer was finally provided on sixth-year center Nick Brahms, who hadn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opelikaobserver.com
Allen Greene, the Ultimate Scapegoat?
OPINION — A Auburn University announced its split with Athletics Director Allen Greene Friday, Aug. 26. “Allen arrived on the Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” said Auburn University President Chris Roberts in a press release Friday. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as president, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our university. We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Troy AD: Auburn is ‘one of the very best jobs in the entire country’
Utah State athletic director John Hartwell didn’t shy away from talking about Auburn’s AD vacancy Wednesday, noting his familial ties to the university and that he was “flattered” his name has been tied to the job in the media, during a radio call on WNSP 105.5 FM in Mobile.
athleticbusiness.com
Auburn Critics Abound in Wake of AD Resignation
Media members and peer institutions alike chimed in to criticize Auburn University in the wake of the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Greene was entering the final five months of his contract, which is a rarity among athletic directors at major conference schools. Greene had asked Auburn for clarity about his future with his deal expiring in January, sources told ESPN, and he was told that Auburn was likely to wait until the end of football season to make a decision.
College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin’s Decision
One of the most extended off season in Bryan Harsin's professional career is finally over as his Auburn Tigers prepare to play their first game of the season. Coach Harsin, his staff, and his family have been through a brutal off season where total strangers have questioned his personal and professional ethics. He's like that Elton John song, 'still standing.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn releases Week 1 two-deep depth chart
Auburn released its Week 1 depth chart Monday, with seven new starters from last season to now, but the most significant spot may be at backup quarterback, as Robby Ashford was listed behind freshly named started TJ Finley. Looking at Auburn's first team, there are seven new starters listed based...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn legacy says he's flattered to be mentioned for AD job: 'I would absolutely listen'
Auburn is searching for a new athletics director in the wake of Allen Greene’s departure, one of the early candidates appears to be a sitting AD who has strong ties to Auburn in his family. John Hartwell of Utah State explained to an Alabama radio station Wednesday that not...
North Columbus: House fire on 47th St. and 14th Ave
UPDATE 8/31/2022 9:20 p.m.: Columbus Fire & EMS Chief John Shull says that the fire is under control and there are no injuries. According to Chief Shull, the home was a single family dwelling, although the number of exact occupants is unknown at this time. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A WRBL News 3 reporter is at […]
WTVM
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area. Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Steamy with a quick shower or storm for some later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! A quick moving system comes through later today giving us the chance of some showers and storms before it’s mainly dry mid week. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday after the morning fog in spots. Highs...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.
Opelika-Auburn News
Cheeburger Cheeburger still open for now
Downtown Auburn burger staple, Cheeburger Cheeburger, is still open for business. Late Friday afternoon, a social media post spread rapidly around local message boards saying that Cheeburger Cheeburger’s last day of business would be Sunday, Aug. 28th. The post went on to thank the Auburn community for its support...
Opelika-Auburn News
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
2 Columbus men found guilty after gunning down man during robbery attempt in Newnan
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, following a week long trial, two Columbus men were found guilty of a Coweta County robbery attempt turned murder. According to a news release from the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 26, 2022, a jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, each […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
Family desperate for info as search continues for missing father from Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Investigators have determined a missing man’s cell phone last pinged in Macon County, Alabama. This update comes a week after Joshua Barber was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. Barber was in Valley, Alabama, and said he planned on returning to Loxley, where he was staying with friends. His family […]
WTVM
Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Notasulga woman was arrested on theft and fraud felony warrants in Auburn. On Aug. 26, Auburn officers arrested 40-year-old Alisha Ann Stough, of from Notasulga, on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Comments / 0